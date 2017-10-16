Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) says it's buying 90 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Planète Mazda in Montréal.

"This is a very important acquisition for AutoCanada," said CEO Steven Landry in a release. "The acquisition marks the addition of a new brand to our portfolio and the start of our relationship with Mazda Canada. It advances our strategy of adding new brands in metropolitan areas to expand and diversify our dealer network and drive sustainable long-term growth."

As part of the transaction, AutoCanada says it will lease the dealership lands, including a 35,000-square-foot facility, 18-car showroom and 22 service bays.

MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T) says it will increase its quarterly dividend by 15.6 per cent to 37 cents per share. The higher dividend is payable on January 2, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of December 15, 2017.

"This declared dividend represents an increase of 5 cents per share from the prior quarterly rate and is the fourth dividend increase in three years," the company stated.

"This dividend increase reflects our confidence in the strength of our core business we currently see and expect going forward," said CEO Bill Jandrisits.

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T) says metal production for 2017 "is not expected to meet targets set in July" due to the delay in delivery of deeper and higher grade ore to the mill at its Red Chris mine and the impact of the forest fires on operations at Mount Polley mine in B.C. over the summer.

The company also said the waiver of non-compliance for one of the financial covenants under the senior credit facility has been extended. "Discussions with the senior credit facility lenders are proceeding well, however the parties require additional time to review, obtain approvals and complete the necessary documentation to complete the financing plan," the company said.

It also said the repayment of the $20-million bridge loan of July 31, 2017 due on October 15, 2017 has been extended to January 5, 2019 "unless the company fails to complete certain steps contemplated in the financing plan presented to the senior credit facility lenders. Should these steps not be completed, the loan will be due on November 15, 2017."

Concordia International Corp. (CXRX-Q; CSR-T) says it's using a 30-day grace period to defer the payment of approximately $26-million of interest due today on its $735-million unsecured notes.

"The deferral of the interest payment does not result in an Event of Default until the expiry of the 30-day grace period," the company said.

"The company will use this time to continue its discussions with lenders with the goal of reaching a consensual agreement that would significantly reduce the company's debt and interest payments to create a financial foundation able to support Concordia's long-term growth."

It said the move is in conjunction with its ongoing efforts to realign its capital structure.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) says it's raising $6-million in a private placement.

It said the financing is a "one-time special accommodation for the benefit of its underwriters due to very significant demand" for the with a previously announced $60-million bought deal financing.

Frontera Energy Corp. (FEC-T) says it has signed an agreement to acquire the outstanding 36.36 per cent ownership of Pacific Midstream Limited (PML) from the International Finance Corp. and from funds related to the International Finance Corporation. It will pay $225-million in cash paid in installments over 36 months.

Frontera said it will own 100 per cent of PML, which will enable it to "pursue initiatives related to the reduction of, and unwinding of, various transportation commitments, including fixed rate take-or-pay arrangements."

Gabriel de Alba, chairman of Frontera, called it a "very strategic acquisition for Frontera as we pursue a series of initiatives intended to reduce our corporate transportation costs, provide long-term transportation flexibility, and reduce fixed cost transportation obligations."