Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (IRG-T) said in a release on Friday afternoon that it has received a "preliminary non-binding indication of interest from a third party."

The headline on the release said the company was responding to "recent unusual trading activity."

The company said there are no assurances an agreement will be reached and that it has received preliminary non-binding indication of interests relating to potential transactions in the past.

The stock closed up 12 per cent on Friday to $4.03.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) says its Mr. Lube franchise reported same-store-sales-growth (SSSG) of 4.7 per cent in the third quarter compared to SSSG of 1.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2016.

It also said its Sutton franchise results were "within the range of our expectations" in the quarter.

DIV currently owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube and AIR MILES trademarks in Canada. The corporation said its earnings will be released after markets close on Nov. 9.

Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) said late Friday afternoon that it has reached a tentative agreement with the navigation and engineering officers in the company's product tanker fleet, ending a strike that began on Oct. 21

"Vessels tied up as a result of the strike will commence operations as soon as arrangements are made to return the crews to the ships," the company stated.

Dominion Diamond Corp. (DDC-T; DDC-N) said The Washington Companies has received Investment Canada Act approval to acquire the company for $14.25 (U.S.) per share in cash.

The arrangement has already received shareholder approval, court approval, and clearance under the Competition Act (Canada). "No further regulatory or shareholder approvals are required in connection with the arrangement," the company said.

