Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MCAN Mortgage Corp. (MKP-T) provided an updated outlook on the housing market and reported third-quarter net income of $9.9-million, up from $9.8-million for the same quarter last year.

The company said earnings per share came in at 42 cents in the third quarter, which was above expectations of 40 cents and compared to 43 cents a year earlier.

In its outlook, the company said it believes there's "an increased risk of a price correction in residential housing through the remainder of the year and into 2018 as prices adjust from historical highs in many geographic markets."

The company said it will continue to operate with "more conservative underwriting and credit policies for uninsured mortgages through this market transition."

The company said its corporate assets have decreased by 3 per cent year to date, compared to its stated annual growth target of 10 per cent. "As a result of the current uncertainty in mortgage markets, we believe that we will not achieve this target in 2017. However, we continue to maintain this as our ongoing target as a measure of our expected annualized growth objective into 2018 and beyond."

The company said it believes its financial position "will continue to provide taxable income to support our dividend policy."

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC-T) reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $75-million or $27.10 per share for the third quarter.

That compared to a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $109.9-million or $39.08 per share for the same period in 2016.

Questerre Energy Corp. (OEC-T) reported adjusted funds flow from operations of $1.94-million in the third quarter compared to $1.45-million the year before.

The company said its net loss came in at $2.64-million versus $1.07-million a year earlier.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ-T) said it generated funds flow of $7.7-million in the third quarter, a 30-per-cent increase compared to the $5.9-million generated in the third quarter of 2016. It attributed the increase to higher production and lower operating expenses.

Revenue was $18.3-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $13.8-million the year before.

Its net loss was $1.03 per share versus a loss of 10 cents a year earlier. Funds flow per share came in at 16 cents per share versus 13 cents last year.

