Monday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with dividend hikes, growth and a 22% return forecast

Discussed today is a company that may appear on the positive breakouts list in the future. Last month, the company completed a transformational acquisition, which may further expand the stock's valuation. The stock is up an impressive 23 per cent year-to-date with an additional 22 per cent upside forecast. The security I am referring to is Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Montreal-based Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a portfolio of 131 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes with a North American focus.

After the market closed on August 3, the company reported second quarter financial results that were in-line with expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents, matching the consensus estimate.

On July 31, the company completed the recently announced acquisition of the precious metals portfolio of assets from Orion Mine Finance Group. This large, transformational acquisition will result in annual cash flow growth of 10 per cent from 2017 to 2023. Consequently, management raised its guidance for 2017 and is now calling for between 55,300 gold equivalent ounces (GEO's) and 65,700 GEO's, above its previous guidance of between 43,300 GEO's and 46,100 GEO's. For 2018, the company is forecasting production of over 100,000 GEO's, rising to over 140,000 GEO's by the year 2023.

The company is dual-listed, trading on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker, OR.

Dividend policy

Earlier this month, the company announced a 25 per cent dividend increase, lifting the quarterly dividend to 5 cents per share from 4 cents per share. This marks the second dividend increase since the company was created in 2014. This equates to 20 cents per share yearly, or an annualized dividend yield of 1.2 per cent.

On the second quarter conference call, Bryan Coates, the president of the company, reaffirmed management's commitment to having a "very stable dividend that is sustainable". He stated, "We want to return as much as we can while keeping some money to make further investments. So you can see that our dividend profile should increase over the next few years."

Analysts' recommendations

With a market capitalization of $2.5-billion, this stock is well covered by the Street. According to Bloomberg, there are 14 analysts covering this company of which 11 analysts have buy recommendations, two analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has an 'underweight' recommendation.

The 14 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Haywood Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company with cash flow per share expected to come in at 55 cents in 2017 and increase to 70 cents per share in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 30 cents in 2017 and 38 cents in the following year.

Over recent months, earnings estimates have increased for 2018 given the recently completed acquisition of assets from Orion, which added 74 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting cash flow per share of 54 cents in 2017 and 55 cents in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 30 cents for 2017 and 32 cents for 2018.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on a price-to-net asset value basis, as well as on a price-to-cash flow (P/CF) basis. The stock is currently trading at a P/CF multiple of 23 times the 2018 consensus estimate.

According to Bloomberg, the one-year consensus target price is $19.70, suggesting there is 22 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices provided by 13 firms range from a low of $17 to a high of $22. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $17, $18.50, four at $19, $19.50, two at $20, $20.25, $21, $21.50, $22.

Revised recommendations

This month, two analysts tweaked their target prices. Richard Gray from Cormark Securities reduced his target price by $1 to $21.50, and Andrew Kaip from BMO Capital Market raised his target price to $17 (the low on the Street) from $15.

Meanwhile, Timothy Stanish from EVA Dimensions cut his recommendation to an "underweight" from an "overweight."

Insider transaction activities

On July 31, the Caisse de dépột et placement du Québec acquired over 13.7-million shares under a private placement priced at $14.56 per share for an account in which it has indirect ownership (CDP Investissements Inc.-an affiliate of La Caisse). This portfolio now holds over 19-million shares. La Caisse has an ownership position above 10 per cent.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up an impressive 23 per cent, making it one of the top performing gold stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index.

For now, tensions between the U.S. and North Korea appear to have paused, causing the price of gold to drift down, which is likely to put some downward pressure on Osisko's stock price.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is initial downside support around $16, near its 50-day moving average (at $15.99). Failing that, there is support around $15, close to its 200-day moving average (at $14.63). The stock has a major ceiling of resistance just above $17, and after that, between $18.25 and $18.50.

