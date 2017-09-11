Monday’s TSX breakouts: This stock, yielding 5.9% with 9 buy calls, has soared to a decade high

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 20 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 33 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a company that just days ago closed at its highest level in over a decade. The stock offers investors an attractive dividend yield of roughly 6 per cent. The company is covered by nine analysts and has a unanimous buy call. The stock discussed today is Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Halifax-based Chorus Aviation owns Jazz Aviation LP, Air Canada's regional airline that provides services to many smaller communities. The company has a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Air Canada, which is effective until 2025. Under the CPA, Chorus has a fixed fee arrangement with Air Canada, meaning that Chorus receives a fixed fee per aircraft regardless of how often the plane is flown. Chorus is not exposed to rising aircraft fuel prices as price increases are passed through to Air Canada. This agreement provides Chorus with a degree of earnings stability.

Before the market opened on Aug. 10, the company reported second quarter financial results that were slightly ahead of expectations. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $65.5-million, up 13 per cent year-over-year, and just above the consensus estimate of $64.6-million. Adjusted earnings per share was 22 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 20 cents per share.

The company's newly established regional aircraft leasing subsidiary, Chorus Aviation Capital (CAC), continues to rapidly grow. Management views CAC as a significant growth platform for the company given its strong market fundamentals including high demand and traffic growth, limited competition, and premium yields and margins.

In the earnings release, president and chief executive officer Joe Randell stated, "We're making significant progress in growth and diversification as we build Chorus Aviation Capital into a leading regional aircraft lessor. Our objective is to become one of the top regional aircraft lessors in the world."

CAC now has a fleet of 17 regional aircrafts (outside of the CPA with Air Canada). On the earnings conference call, management indicated that they plan to deploy the rest of the capital raised from the $200-million investment by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited over the next six to 12 months, and will be looking at future financing options "within the next year or probably sooner" to fund the next stage of CAC's growth.

Dividend policy

Chorus Aviation pays shareholders a monthly dividend of 4 cents per share, or 48 cents per share a year, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5.9 per cent. The company has maintained its dividend at this level since early 2015.

The CPA provides cash flow stability, suggesting the dividend should be sustainable.

Analysts' recommendationsThis small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.07-billion, is well covered by the Street with nine analysts following the company. All nine analysts have buy recommendations.

The nine analysts covering the company are from the following firms in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $266-million in 2017, rising 23 per cent to $328-million in 2018. The Street is forecasting earnings per share to come in at 82 cents in 2017, and climb to $1.02 the following year.

Earnings estimates have been increasing in recent months with material positive earnings revisions for 2018. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $260-million for 2017 and $288-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 81 cents for 2017 and 88 cents for 2018.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent costs (EBITDAR) basis. On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 8 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above the three-year historical average P/E multiple of 7.1 times but below the peak multiple of approximately 9 times during this period.

According to Bloomberg, the one-year consensus target price is $9.19, suggesting there is 13 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. If one includes the dividend yield, this equates to a potential total return of 19 per cent. Target prices range from a low of $8.50 to a high of $10. Individual target prices provided by eight firms are as follows in numerical order: two at $8.50, $8.75, $9, $9.25, $9.50 and two at $10.

Revised recommendations

Last month, six analysts revised their target prices – all higher.

Cameron Doerksen, the analyst from National Bank Financial, took his target price up to $10 from $8.50 and upgraded his recommendation on the stock to an 'outperform' from a 'sector perform'. Turan Quettawala, the analyst from Scotia Capital, also increased his target price to $10 from $8.50, maintaining his 'sector outperform' recommendation. Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity tweaked his target price to $9.25 from $9. Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital Markets lifted his target price by 50 cents to $8.50. Timothy James from TD Securities bumped his target price up $1 to $9.50. Lastly, Kevin Chiang from CIBC World Markets increased his target price to $8.75 from $8.25.

Insider transactions

In recent weeks, five management executives have been trading shares in the market with one buyer and four sellers.

On Sept. 1, Gary Osborne, vice-president – finance and business services, purchased 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of $8.25, taking his portfolio's holdings up to 100,000 shares.

On Aug. 25, Franco Giampa, vice-president – airports and systems operations control at Jazz Aviation LP, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (36,800) at an average price per share of $8.20. The prior day, he also exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (120,100) at an average price per share of $8.20. After these transactions, he held 71,271 shares in the portfolio.

On Aug, 24, chief financial officer Jolene Mahody sold 57,000 shares, and the prior day, she divested 193,000 shares, leaving a portfolio balance of 198,246 shares.

President and chief executive officer Joe Randell sold 29,700 shares on Aug. 24, divested 70,300 shares on August 23, sold 100,000 shares on Aug. 22, trimmed 26,600 shares on Aug. 17, and disposed of 111,500 shares on Aug. 16. After these transactions, Mr. Randell held 2,574 shares in the portfolio.

On Aug. 15,president of Jazz Aviation Colin Copp exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (102,400) at an average price per share of $8. The prior day, Mr. Copp exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (97,600) at an average price per share of $8.0053. After these trades, his portfolio held 26,533 shares.

Chart Watch

Canadian airline stocks, such as Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd., have delivered solid returns year-to-date, including shares of Chorus Aviation.

At the end of August, Chorus Avaiation's share price closed at its highest level since 2007. The share price remains in a multi-year uptrend. Year-to-date, this airline stock has seen its stock price soar a respectable 13 per cent.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is initial downside support around $8, near its 50-day moving average (at $7.89). Failing that, there is support around $7.50, close to its 200-day moving average (at $7.41). The stock has initial overhead resistance around $9, and after that, around $10 (at its initial public offering price).

