‘Mysterious forces’ trying to corner U.S. marijuana market

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Global markets are skittish Tuesday – U.S. equity futures were lower ahead of the open - after the ridiculous North Korean leadership lobbed a ballistic missile over Japan. Geopolitics and investing don't mix very well, so there's no real advice to hand out here.

"Premarket: Global stocks tumble as North Korea tensions escalate" – Report on Business

The eventual corporatization of the legal marijuana business is inevitable, but, even with that in mind, this story surprised me,

"A secretive company called BioTech Institute LLC had begun registering patents on the cannabis plant. Three have already been granted, and several more are in the pipeline, both in the U.S. and internationally. And these are not narrow patents on individual strains like Sour Diesel. These are utility patents, the strongest intellectual-property protection available for crops. ... Even after someone pays a royalty, they can't use the seeds produced by the plants they grow. They can only buy more patented seeds.

"'Utility patents are big. Scary,' Holmes said. 'All of cannabis could be locked up. They could sue people for growing in their own backyards.'"

"The Great Pot Monopoly Mystery" – GQ

There is plenty analysis available on the fallout of Hurricane Harvey for energy investors. Crude prices took a beating Monday in expectation that refinery shutdowns will crimp short-term demand.

"Oil prices dip as market grapples with hurricane damage" – Reuters
"Full U.S. Tanks May Ease Risk of Fuel Shortages From Harvey" – Bloomberg
"Post-Katrina energy markets provide warning for investors" – Barlow, Inside the Market
" @chris1reuters #Oil prices would have to fall to $30 or lower to force a severe cut in U.S. #shale production, says @BofAML " – (chart) Twitter

Gold is breaking higher on a combination of North Korea tensions and falling U.S. inflation-adjusted bond yields,

"The complete capitulation of the gross-short position to just 13,200 lots has seen the long-to-short ratio jump to 16, the highest level seen since December 2012. Such relatively extreme positioning in favour of the long side could become an issue should the current breakout fail, but for now it is mostly an indication of the strong belief in higher prices."

"What's next after the break for gold?" – Saxo Group
"I'm Buying Gold" – Batnick, Irrelevant Investor

Tweet of the Day: "@SBarlow_ROB Tension building in High Yield bond markets (UBS)" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Diversion: "Jay Thomas Told the Funniest Story Ever On the Letterman Show" – (video) WOR710

Scott Barlow is The Globe's in-house market strategist. He is a 20-year veteran of Canadian investment banks, including Merrill Lynch Canada, CIBC Wood Gundy and Macquarie Private Wealth (MPW). He was a highly ranked mutual fund analyst for 10 years and then, most recently, the head of a financial adviser support team at MPW. More

