Oil sands can survive with $50 crude, but not by much

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Most investors believe, rightly in my opinion, that asset markets have been significantly boosted by central bank policy after the financial crisis. The problem, as highlighted by FT Alphaville's Matthew Klein, is that central banks are no longer sure their economic assumptions are valid anymore,

"The challenge for [Federal Reseve Governor Lael Brainard] — and for everyone else who wants central banks to do the one thing they say they should be expected to do well — is to figure out what should replace the Phillips Curve framework. It's appealing to say you will control inflation by controlling unemployment because it sounds straightforward. The problem is it's bogus. Reality is a lot more complicated."

"Central bankers have one job and they don't know how to do it" – Klein, FT Alphaville

The finance industry, in areas like trading, is already shrinking. A Bloomberg report released Wednesday argues that job losses on Bay Street and Wall Street are set to accelerate, and attempt to assess which areas will be hit hardest,

" firms are rolling out machine-learning software to suggest bets, set prices and craft hedges. The tools will relieve staff of routine tasks and offer an edge to those who stay. But one day, machines may not need much help… Equities trading, which shifted decades ago to electronic platforms, is one of the first testing grounds for using artificial intelligence to execute orders. .. Firms are trying to build economists. They're toying with natural-language processing to sift central bank commentary for clues on future monetary policy. They're also experimenting with algorithms that scour far-flung data, like oil-tanker shipments from the Middle East or satellite images of Chinese industrial sites, to forecast growth."

"Robots Are Coming for These Wall Street Jobs" – Bloomberg

Reuters posits that oil sands producers will survive, but just barely, in a $50 per barrel crude environment,

""We cannot compete with that huge sucking noise to the south that is called the Permian. Investment dollars are spiraling away down there," Derek Evans, chief executive of small oil sands producer Pengrowth Energy (PGF.TO) told Reuters in an interview."

"Canada's oil sands survive, but can't thrive in a $50 oil world" – Reuters

"Why peak gasoline demand- coming soon - deserves your attention" – Barlow, Inside the Market

"In charts: has the US shale drilling revolution peaked?" – Financial Times

Contentious NAFTA talks have stalled, which I suppose is better than the deal being ripped up. Politico has a U.S. perspective,

"'Frankly, I am surprised and disappointed by the resistance to change from our negotiating partners,' U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters at a closing press briefing, as he stood at a lectern between Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo. 'As difficult as this has been, we have seen no indication that our partners are willing to make any changes that will result in a rebalancing and a reduction in these huge trade deficits.'"

"NAFTA talks hit impasse as U.S. slams trading partners" – Politico

"Canada, U.S. clash over NAFTA as talks extended into 2018" – Report on Business

