Up 50% in 3 days: Why investors have pushed Aurora Cannabis shares to new highs

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. continued their three-day surge on Tuesday, climbing by nearly 16 per cent to an all-time high of $6.90 in early trading before easing back.

The stock closed up 29 per cent to $5.97 on Monday and was up 15 per cent on Friday, after Ottawa outlined its proposal for a tax of $1 a gram for legalized recreational pot. The stock was trading up about 3 per cent around $6.17 in the first hour of trading on Tuesday, which is an increase of more than 185 per cent from $2.15 a year earlier. The stock was halted after 10:30am for about 15 minutes.

The company has blown past analyst targets in recent days. All four analysts that cover the company have a "buy" recommendation with targets ranging from $4.50 to $5.

Story continues below advertisement

Aurora is now the second-largest Canadian-listed pot stock by market share, behind Canopy Growth Corp. Canopy shares were down about 4 per cent in early trading Tuesday after the company reported a loss in its latest quarter, while revenue doubled year-over year.

Analysts say Aurora is gaining investor attention for its growing patient count, growing production presence in Quebec and Alberta and its ability to export to international markets such as Germany and Australia. Aurora is also working with Radient Technologies to develop and sell cannabis extracts, which ​analysts say could be promising.

But investors appear to be more bullish on its prospects to lure a major investment similar to what Canopy scored recently.

Last month, U.S. alcohol giant Constellation Brands signed a deal to acquire a nearly 10-per-cent stake in Canopy for $245-million. The agreement was considered the first of its kind in the cannabis sector, with more to come. Analysts say alcohol, tobacco and pharmaceutical companies are looking to grab a share of the growing cannabis market ahead of legalization for recreational use in Canada, which is set for July 2018.

Aurora is one of the biggest players behind Canopy and "people are thinking it may be the start of an investment trend where other multinationals will start taking a look to position themselves," says Mackie Research Capital analyst Greg McLeish.

PI Financial analyst Jason Zandberg also agrees Aurora could be the next to announce a major investment deal.

"It legitimized the sector," he says of the Canopy-Constellation deal "and after that there has been a lot of speculation about who will also have a similar investment come in. Aurora is one of those names that makes sense, but they're not the only name. "

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Meantime, Mr. Zandberg says investors should "buy with caution. This sector is not a buy and forget about it situation."

Bruce Campbell, a portfolio manager at StoneCastle Investment Management, says Aurora's stock is likely surging on a handful of factors, including rising revenue and patient counts, making it one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector.

In its latest earnings report, Aurora said it had 19,280 registered patients at the end of the first quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 8,200 for the same quarter last year. Aurora reported first-quarter revenue of $8.3-million up from $3.1-million a year earlier and above expectations of $7.6-million. Net income was $3.6-million or a penny per share as compared to a net loss of $5.6-million or 3 cents for the same quarter in the prior year.

Mr. Campbell owns a handful of pot stocks, but not Aurora. While he has "warmed up" to the story given the milestones it has achieved in recent months, he doesn't plan to buy the stock at this level.

"At this point in time we wouldn't step into Aurora, but with all of the pieces they've put in place, if it pulls back, it would certainly be one that we would give more thought to," Mr. Campbell says.