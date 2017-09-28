‘Party has just begun’ for investors in this country

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

UBS strategists have determined that Toronto is the world's most overvalued housing market,

"The Canadian city, which entered the index of 20 locations for the first time this year, has the most overvalued housing market, while London was the third-riskiest in Europe after Stockholm and Munich, the Swiss bank said in a report published on Thursday… Vancouver and Sydney were also in the top five in terms of risk. Chicago was the only undervalued city in the study ... 'Improving economic sentiment, partly accompanied by robust income growth in the key cities, has conspired with excessively low borrowing rates to spur vigorous demand for urban housing,. Claudio Saputelli, head of global real estate for UBS Wealth Management's chief investment office, said in the statement."

"Toronto, London Among Riskiest Housing Bubble Cities, UBS Says" – Bloomberg

=====

Barclay's macro strategist Ajay Rajadhyaksha writes that investors should continue to hold risk assets,

"the global economy continues to grow at a decent clip, half a percent stronger than in 2016. Every major economy is expanding, which has not been true for much of the post-2008 period … Despite Fed balance sheet moves, global central bank balance sheets are still growing. Global QE is not going away anytime soon: the ECB will still be buying across 2018, if at a slower pace, and the BoJ shows no signs of slowing down. Most telling, the usual inflation pressures that cause central banks to remove the punch bowl (in turn, often causing recessions and market corrections) are absent."

"@SBarlow_ROB Barclays: Too early to sell risk assets " – (research excerpt) Twitter

=====

AS I've stated previously, I think lithium miners are potentially a great trade, but the odds of a mini financial asset bubble make them not a good fit for longer-term investors. Bloomberg notes that no one is really sure about how big the supply of lithium is, making it difficult to make supply and demand estimates and price targets,

"A 2008 study by French researcher William Tahil found there were just 3.9 million metric tons of recoverable deposits globally in mineral ores and Andean salt lakes. That's little enough that the world would risk running out as demand for lithium-ion car batteries and utility-scale storage ramps up over the coming decades… A survey the following year by consultants Gerry Clarke and Peter Harben, though, concluded there was about 10 times that amount."

"Peak Lithium? Not So Fast" – Gadfly

=====

Morgan Stanley is extremely bullish on India,

"'We've just started, the party has just begun,' said Ridham Desai, managing director at Morgan Stanley India Co. India's total financial savings are still low at 9 percent of GDP compared with a peak of 14.5 percent about 8 years ago, and the government's push for pension funds to invest in stocks should drive flows even higher, Desai said at a press conference on Wednesday in Mumbai."

"The 'Party's Just Begun' for Indian Stock Funds, Morgan Stanley Says" – Bloomberg

=====

Tweet of the Day: "@M_C_Klein Fed finds real earnings for people who never graduated high school are at all time highs while incomes for college educated 9% below peak." – (table) Twitter

