Rampant speculation in metals markets makes ‘lottery ticket’ bets on copper popular

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

An in-depth Reuters report finds that the major oil producers are unfazed by the potential business risks surrounding renewable power,

"A Reuters analysis of clean energy investments and forecasts by oil majors … reveal mostly token investments in alternative energy. Today, renewable power projects get about 3 percent of $100 billion in combined annual spending by the five biggest oil firms, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie. . BP, Chevron (CVX.N), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Total (TOTF.PA) are instead milking their drilling and processing assets to finance investor payouts now and bolster balance sheets for the future. They believe they can enter new energy sectors later by acquiring companies or technologies if and when others prove them profitable."

Story continues below advertisement

"Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables" – Reuters

"Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset concern over China demand" – Reuters

"Oil's Current Surge Toward $70 Seen Dragging It Down Later" – Bloomberg

"Oil: A calm period could be coming to an end" – Nordea Markets

=====

The CBC reports that government officials have charged the Bank of Montreal with "abusive" tax avoidance strategies,

"Tax Court of Canada documents, obtained by CBC News and the Toronto Star, describe how BMO's U.S. operations routed $1.4 billion US ($1.7 billion Cdn at the time) through companies in Nevada, Nova Scotia and Delaware. The Canada Revenue Agency says the bank inflated its losses by $288 million Cdn in fiscal 2010 to dodge millions in tax. "The avoidance transactions were abusive," a Department of Justice lawyer writes in an April 2016 filing on behalf of the CRA."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"BMO ran $288M 'abusive' tax dodge: CRA" – CBC

=====

A Gadfly column argues that America's "retail apocalypse" is only just getting started, noting that almost 6800 retail stores have closed so far in 2017,

" And this comes when there's sky-high consumer confidence, unemployment is historically low and the U.S. economy keeps growing. Those are normally all ingredients for a retail boom, yet more chains are filing for bankruptcy and rated distressed than during the financial crisis. That's caused an increase in the number of delinquent loan payments by malls and shopping centers… Making matters more difficult is the explosive amount of risky debt owed by retail coming due over the next five years."

"America's 'Retail Apocalypse' Is Really Just Beginning" – Bloomberg Gadfly

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Speculation is rampant in metals markets as futures contracts representing "lottery tickets" increase in popularity,

"The frenzy in the copper market is luring traders to take high-flying bets that prices are headed back toward a record. Call options wagering on copper climbing above $10,000 a metric ton by December 2018 have started trading during the past two weeks, London Metal Exchange data show. In total, traders have spent about $4.5 million on the contracts."

"`Lottery Tickets' on $10,000 Copper Showing Up in Options" – Bloomberg

"Here's how to tell when metals markets are about to turn south" – Barlow, Inside the Market

=====

Tweet of the Day: "@Noahpinion Managers often really suck, and this has significant economic implications: nber.org/papers/w23996?… " – Twitter

Diversion: Unregulated content for children on Youtube is alarming, "young children, effectively from birth, are being deliberately targeted with content which will traumatise and disturb them".

"Something is wrong on the internet" – Medium