Short sellers and The Emperor’s New Clothes

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Unlike a lot of Canadian investors, I have a soft spot for short sellers. Short sellers, at their best, play the cathartic role of the little kid in the fairy tale who yelled out that the emperor had no clothes. Jim Chanos is almost certainly the best-known short seller and he had some harsh words for Tesla Inc. in an interview Thursday,

"'Three years ago, this company was supposed to be making money now,' Chanos, who's betting against Tesla shares, said in an interview Thursday on Bloomberg Television. 'Now it's supposed to be making money by 2020. And I'm guessing by 2019, we'll hear about 2025.' ... 'This stock, probably more than almost any other, is a poster child for the hopes and dreams of this bull market,' Chanos said."

Story continues below advertisement

"Tesla Is 'Structurally Unprofitable,' Chanos Says" – Bloomberg

=====

I'm not that interested in whether the ongoing NAFTA discussions can be described as a trade "war" – semantic arguments are boring. That doesn't mean, however, that there's not a lot at stake,

"'What is the best thing to do in the face of market distortions to arrive at free and fair competition?' [U.S. Trade representative Robert] Lighthizer asked at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. 'I believe — and I think the president believes — that we must be proactive, the years of talking about these problems has not worked, and that we must use all instruments we have to make it expensive to engage in non-economic behaviour, and to convince our trading partners to treat our workers, farmers, and ranchers fairly.' … There is little reason to think any of this change will be for the better."

"Trump was looking for a trade war. Now he has one." – Maclean's

=====

Global oil markets are caught between rising demand and the hard place of U.S. shale investment, says Bloomberg,

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"The oil market is battling with a paradox: what happens when the unstoppable force of OPEC production cuts and soaring global demand meets the immovable object that's U.S. shale? ... For many at the annual Asia-Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore, one of the global oil industry's biggest events, the clash means prices will remain in a narrow band of $50-$60 a barrel the rest of the year and into 2018. Yet a growing minority -- notably oil trading giant Trafigura Group -- believe the paradox will be resolved next year as U.S. shale proves it isn't an immovable object that can continue capping prices."

"Unstoppable Force Meeting Immovable Object Stumps Oil Market" – Bloomberg

"@SBarlow_ROB CS: oil consensus prob too bearish" – (research excerpt) – Twitter

"Oil's September Surge Propels Bull Market Run on Demand Optimism" – Bloomberg

=====

Mohamed el Erian is concerned that passive investing will destabilize markets,

Story continues below advertisement

"Risk in the global financial system had migrated from the banks and was now embedded in instruments such as ETFs. He said instruments such as these were 'over-promoting liquidity in asset classes.' 'Risk has a way of morphing and migrating,' he said, adding that he expected the next crisis to come from non-banking activity rather than the banking sector."

"El-Erian warns of ETF contagion risks" – Financial News

"@mark_dow No doubt-in my mind at least-that the migration to passive has 1) lowered vol, ceteris paribus, and 2) raised cycle peak equity multiples" – Twitter

=====

Tweet of the day: "@tbiesheuvel The bloomberg world mining index just had its best quarter since 2010. Chinese stocks the big driver. " – (chart) Twitter

Diversion: "Is AI Riding a One-Trick Pony?" – M.I.T. Technology Review