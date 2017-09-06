Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR.UN-T) provided a preliminary property assessment after markets closed on Tuesday of the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on its properties in and around Houston and Austin.

The trust says it owns two industrial properties in the Cedar Port Industrial Park, approximately 55 kilometres east of downtown Houston. "The trust has had ongoing communication with its tenant who has informed us that both properties have sustained only minor damage," it stated.

It also said its properties in the San Antonio and Austin areas of Texas "were not impacted by the storm," based on information from the tenant.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) announced late Tuesday "further growth" of its midstream infrastructure through the construction of a light oil feeder pipeline system and receipt terminal in the Kindersley-Kerrobert region of Saskatchewan.

The company said the system will be developed over two phases and will gather crude oil from multiple oil producers and transport the product to a newly constructed, Secure owned and operated terminal and tankage.

The product will then be delivered onto the Enbridge mainline at Kerrobert, Sask.

"All provincial regulatory and permitting requirements for the terminal have been achieved and engineering is complete with major equipment ordered," the company said.

Secure says it's expanding its midstream infrastructure by adding transportation and commercial-related opportunities "in an effort to provide additional services to its customers."

The company said the growth and development of its transportation and commercial business will "increase cashflow, increase asset value and contribute to the Canadian transportation system of oil and gas production."

The company also announced management changes including the appointment of Allen Gransch as executive vice-president of corporate development and Chad Magus as executive vice-president and chief financial officer. Both were with the company previously.

Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) says it's buying the Dorman Centre in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson area of South Carolina for $46-million (U.S.)

The property is 97-per-cent occupied and anchored by a Walmart, the REIT said in a release.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. (AI-T) says it's raising $25-million in a public offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets to purchase 2.1 million common shares at $11.85 each. The stock closed at $12.30 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

Atrium says it will use the net proceeds to repay debt under its existing revolving operating credit facility, "which will then be available to be drawn, as required, for general corporate purposes, particularly funding future mortgage loan opportunities."

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T) says its Air Transat airline has launched an evacuation operation to get all its travellers out of the Dominican Republic due to Hurricane Irma.

It's sending 10 aircraft: seven to Punta Cana, two to Puerto Plata and one to Samana.

"All aircraft should arrive in the Dominican Republic on the morning of September 6, and passengers should be back in Canada in the afternoon or early evening," the company stated.

Transat also implemented its hurricane policy for flights scheduled until Sept. 11, to destinations in the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Haiti.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM-T; PLG-N) says it's planning to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited to Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (RBPlat) in a transaction valued at approximately $74-million (U.S.).

The sum is payable as $62-million in cash and $12-million in RBPlat common shares.

Maseve is the operating and holding company for the Maseve Mine near Rustenburg, South Africa. The company owns an indirect 83 per cent equity interest in Maseve.

"The cash proceeds of the sale will be used to repay debt," the company said.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) says it has a memorandum of understanding with the New Brunswick Innovation Research Chair in Medical Technologies (NBIRC) to jointly develop an industry leading method of microwave extraction of cannabinoid extracts from marijuana plants.

The objective of the project, a New Brunswick Innovation Fund (NBIF) initiative, is to "develop a more efficient manner of extracting cannabinoids for use in extracts and edibles," the company said.

"This project will aim to drive down production costs resulting in higher quality and more accessible medical cannabis products for patients," it said.

Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH-T) says it's buying Survox, Inc., a San Francisco-based voice-based survey automation software and services provider.

Its offerings enable market research and opinion polling, the company said.

"The Survox solution enhances our contact centre portfolio and empowers decision makers to gain fast, accurate insights from a precisely targeted set of respondents," said Steve Sadler, CEO of Enghouse.

LSC Lithium Corp. (LSC-X) says it has appointed Ian Stalker as president and CEO of the company.

He has more than 45 years of experience in resource development, mine construction, and operations around the world, the company said.

"He has been responsible for managing development of over 12 major mining projects from initial exploration drilling to start-up including gold, base metal, uranium and industrial minerals," the company stated.

HBC Inc. (HBC-T) reported retail sales of $3.3-million in the second quarter, in line with analyst expectations and an increase of $39-million or 1.2 per cent from the prior year.

"The increase was driven primarily by the opening of three new Saks Fifth Avenue stores, 26 new Saks OFF 5TH stores and five new Saks OFF 5TH Europe stores which together contributed approximately $64-million sales, as well as a $59-million positive net foreign exchange impact on the translation of U.S. dollar and Euro denominated sales," the company said.

"These increases were offset by lower overall comparable sales of approximately $43-million and a $41-million impact from store closures."

Its net loss was $201-million or $1.10 per share compared to a loss of $142-million or 78 cents in the prior year. Analysts were expecting a loss of $103.3-million or 57 cents per share.

NeuLion Inc. (NLN-T) says it's partnering with Sky Sports to power its Sky Sports Box Office OTT service.

NeuLion says the Sky Sports Box Office OTT service offers boxing fans in the U.K. and Ireland live premium boxing events that can be viewed via the Now TV box, PC, mobile and tablet devices.

"Sky Sports represents fantastic content for fans in the U.K. and Ireland," said Roy Reichbach, NeuLion CEO. "As we continue our company's expansion in Europe having Sky Sports as our partner in addition to our growing list of European customers that include EFL Digital (English Football League), Eleven Sports Network and others is very exciting."

