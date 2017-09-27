Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED-T) says its Canopy Health Innovations research and development subsidiary has filed nine provisional patents in the U.S. related to cannabis and cannabinoid-based therapeutics in sleep and related nervous system disorders.

"The filing is part of a concerted plan to bring to patients and healthcare providers innovative medicines and health products targeting disease areas with substantial medical needs," the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

Canopy Health says it's collaborating with academic researchers and clinicians and research organizations and regulators "to develop and register these breakthrough products."

Canopy Health also says it has closed additional funding through sales of common shares bringing total funds raised to date for the division to more than $15.8-million.

Capital was secured through new and existing shareholders, including $4-million from Canopy Growth, the company said.

**

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL-T) says it plans to raise $5-million in a non-brokered private placement of up to 4.3 million units at $1.15 each.

The offering may be completed in one or more tranches, the company said.

The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-T; TAHO-N) says the Guatemalan Supreme Court has declined to review the company's request to order the ministry to issue the annual renewal of its Escobal Mine's export credential.

"The company is evaluating its legal and administrative options," Tahoe stated in a release.

Tahoe also said that it "continues to focus on reaching a peaceful and expeditious conclusion" to the roadblock near its Escobal Mine in San Rafael Las Flores.

"The company is making progress with engaging stakeholders at the Casillas roadblock," it stated.

**

Story continues below advertisement

CannaRoyalty Corp. (CRZ-C) says it has increased its ownership in Wagner Dimas Inc., a cannabis pre-roll technology company, to 22 per cent and acquired an exclusive Canadian license for the entire portfolio of Wagner Dimas technology.

CannaRoyalty said it intends to commercialize Wagner Dimas' patent-pending cannabis pre-roll technology in Canada, subject to Health Canada approval.

"The pre-roll segment is one of the fastest growing, most sizeable market opportunities in the cannabis sector and Wagner Dimas is currently generating strong sequential revenue growth across all business lines," said Marc Lustig, CEO of CannaRoyalty.

CannaRoyalty says it increased its equity position to 22 per cent through a $200,000 (U.S.) equity purchase from an existing shareholder at a valuation of $10-million.

The company also agreed to advance up to $200,000 to Wagner Dimas as an operating loan at 12-per-cent interest with a three-month maturity.

**

AGF Management Limited (AGF.B-T) reported third-quarter income from continuing operations of $110.3-million compared to $109.4-million for the same time last year.

EBITDA from continuing operations increased 13 per cent to $28.6-million year-over-year. Analysts were looking for EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of about $27.7-million.

Diluted earnings per share came in at 15 cents, in line with analysts' expectations and compared to 10 cents a year earlier.

Total assets under management increased 2.3 per cent to $35-billion compared to $34.2-billion for the same period in 2016. "The increase in AUM is due to improved net redemptions and market appreciation," the company stated.

**

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp. (PIH-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $33.9-million, up from $31.3-million a year earlier.

Net income was $2.2-million or 32 cents per share versus $2.2-million or 33 cents a year earlier.

**

SunOpta Inc. (STKL-T; SOY-T) is exiting its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV.

"The cessation of operations is part of the company's ongoing portfolio optimization strategy and value-creation plan," it stated in a release.

CEO Dave Colo said the decision is accretive to EBITDA and "allows us to redeploy both our financial and human resources towards more profitable segments of our business where we have enhanced strategic positioning."

Nutrition bars accounted for $13-million of SunOpta's revenue in fiscal 2016, and $11-million of revenue during the first half of 2017. "The discontinuation of the bar product lines is expected to be positive to EBITDA in future periods," the company said.

The company expects to incur charges of approximately $8-million to $9.5-million relating to the facility closure. It said the cash charges are expected to be "largely offset by the recovery of working capital after the full wind-down of operations."

**

Tucows Inc. (TCX-Q; TC-T) has acquired Roam Mobility, a mobile virtual network operator, from Otono Networks for an undisclosed price.

Roam is operating on the same nationwide GSM network as Ting Mobile, the company said.

It said the acquisition includes three Roam brands that will each continue to operate independently alongside Ting within Tucows' mobile network access group.

"There will be no changes for either Roam or Ting customers," the company said.

"Revenue from the Roam businesses will start contributing to Tucows financials toward the end of September. However, it is not expected to have a material impact on overall company performance."

**