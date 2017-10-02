Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) says it has "re-won" the Health Care Providers Requirements (HCPR) contract to provide health support services to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

The company said it was also awarded two additional contracts to provide health support services to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC).

Story continues below advertisement

It said the HCPR contract has an initial term of four years with an initial value of $275-million and an option to extend the contract for up to eight additional years, with an aggregate total contract value for the 12 years of up to $875-million.

It said it was awarded additional contracts with similar terms to provide services to the RCMP and VAC with initial four-year term values of $19-million and $17-million, respectively, and aggregate total contract values for the full 12-year period of up to $60-million and $55-million, respectively.

**

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-Q; QTRH-T) says its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary has entered into a new comprehensive license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

"This new license agreement expands upon the patent rights previously granted to Samsung in the wireless license agreement announced in 2013," the company said.

It said the terms of this agreement are confidential.

​In a separate release, Quarterhill provided an update on expected financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Driven by "strong results" from Wi-LAN Inc. and the inclusion of a full quarter of operations of its other subsidiaries, International Road Dynamics Inc. and Viziya Corp., Quarterhill said its consolidated revenue is expected to be in the range of $72.5-million (U.S.) to $82.5-million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $50-million to $56-million.

"We are very pleased to have such a substantial contribution from Wi-LAN this quarter," said interim CEO Shaun McEwan. The results are expected to be released on Nov. 9.

No previous estimates were provided.

**

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL-T) says its previously announced secondary offering will not be proceeding "as the majority of the selling shareholders did not agree to the offered price for the shares to be sold under the offering."

Story continues below advertisement

The company said there was sufficient demand to cover the expected number of shares to be sold under the offering.

**

Insolvent Sears Canada Inc. (SCC-T) is ready to give its executive chairman another month to firm up his bid for the company, even as the retailer pushes ahead with a flurry of sales of its assets to others, raising more doubts about its long-term survival.

Sears, which won court protection from its creditors in June, will ask the Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday to approve a number of sales, including some that would result in 11 more stores closing and 1,200 more employees losing their jobs after the outlets are liquidated. In June, it announced that 2,900 other workers were being let go without severance and 59 of its 255 outlets were closing.

As well, Sears will ask the court to extend its protection period until Nov. 7. And it will ask for a green light to sell its Viking trademarks to Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. and seek approval to sell the lease of its Calgary distribution centre to Indigo Books & Music Inc.

--Marina Strauss

**

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) says it has bought BC Northern Lights Enterprises Ltd. and Urban Cultivator Inc., companies involved in the production and sale of proprietary systems for the indoor cultivation of cannabis, for $3.85-million in cash and $500,000 in Aurora common shares. There's also a further $4-million of future consideration based on the achievement of certain pre-established EBITDA performance milestones related to BCNL and Urban Cultivator operations.

"These transactions are an important step in Aurora's strategy to serve the home gardening market in Canada for patients who choose to grow their own medical cannabis, and ultimately for adult consumers who choose to grow their own after Canada's federal government legalizes adult usage, which is anticipated by July, 2018," said Neil Belot, Aurora's chief global business development officer, in a release. "For over a decade, BC Northern Lights products have been widely recognized as the gold standard for home cannabis production, and we look forward to integrating our offerings to deliver a truly unique and full-service customer experience."

**

Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T) announced an additional investment in eight projects in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario.

The REIT said it has already invested approximately $7.8-million to date on these projects on land and other capital/construction costs, and expects to invest approximately $5.3-million more, for total capital costs of $13.1-million."

"We continue to grow and enhance our portfolio through high-quality developments and re-developments that are leased to some of Canada's most prominent retailers," said CEO Michael Zakuta.

**