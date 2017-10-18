Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) is selling its French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to Bell Media for $200-million, pending approval by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and the Competition Bureau.

"In the 18 months since Corus acquired Shaw Media, we have demonstrated a resolute commitment to de-lever our balance sheet to 3.5 times net debt to segment profit by the end of fiscal 2017 and 3.0 times by the end of fiscal 2018," said CEO Doug Murphy in a release. "As we reviewed our portfolio of assets this year, we determined that while Historia and Séries+ are excellent channels, they are not core to advancing Corus' strategic priorities at this time."

The Hydropothecary Corp. (THCX-X) says Health Canada has granted a licence amendment more than doubling its current licensed storage capacity to 9,380 kg.

The company said it's also planning to construct additional vault space to meet storage requirements anticipated as part of its greenhouse expansion.

"This increase in our licensed storage capacity, when accompanied by our unlimited licence to produce and sell medical marijuana, puts us in a position to provide a consistent supply of high-quality cannabis for both the medical and anticipated legal adult use markets," said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) says it has agreed to issue and sell $300-million aggregate principal amount of 6.375 per cent senior unsecured notes due Oct. 21, 2024 on a private placement basis.

The net proceeds will be used to redeem the $300-million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 7.375 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2020.

"These transactions will decrease CES' annual interest costs, extend its debt maturity profile and provide additional financing flexibility," the company stated.

