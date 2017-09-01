 Skip to main content

Sun starting to shine on Nevsun Resources

who is buying and selling

Sun starting to shine on Nevsun Resources

The outlook on Nevsun has improved due to cheaper valuations and stronger insider commitment

iStockphoto

TED DIXON
Special to The Globe and Mail
Copper-zinc miner Nevsun Resources Ltd. left the INK Canadian Insider Index in our November 2016 rebalancing due to a deteriorating outlook based on our value, insider commitment and price momentum rankings.

That turned out to be a well-timed move as the stock is down 32 per cent since leaving.

However, our outlook has now improved due to cheaper valuations and stronger insider commitment. Shortly after second-quarter results were released, the company's chief executive officer Peter Kukielski and chief development officer Scott Trebilcock spent $387,449 picking up shares in the public market between Aug. 22 and Aug. 25.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

