HSBC published a report on Canadian household debt and housing markets with a number of interesting charts. Few Canadians are unaware that debt levels are extraordinarily, but HSBC notes that mortgage payments in arrears are at all time lows.

Its economists believe the current environment is as good as its going to get, with deleveraging about to begin and limit economic growth, and have lowered their GDP forecasts,

"We see the combined contribution [of consumption and residential investment] dropping in 2018 and 2019, and GDP growth slowing to 1.9% in 2018 and 1.5% in 2019, which is below consensus. Two issues that could weigh on the ability of households to borrow as easily to support consumption include higher interest rates and macro prudential policy moves introduced to manage overheated housing markets and tighten mortgage lending."

"@SBarlow_ROB Oct 13 HSBC: Canadian Debt: Cometh the Hangover" – (research excerpt) Twitter

"@SBarlow_ROB HSBC on Canadian housing from 'Cometh the [Debt] hangover" – (research excerpt, charts) Twitter

Prominent energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie published a report (free to public), discussing the potential for peak global demand in oil,

"By 2035, the expansion in oil demand won't have peaked but will be "minimal compared with what we have seen over the past 20 years," Wood Mackenzie said … Wood Mackenzie said the prospect of an eventual peak in consumption is "very real," but presented a nuanced view of what will become a multi-speed market. Fuel oil and gasoline consumption will be shrinking -- the latter in part due to the growing popularity of electric vehicles. Demand for naphtha -- used as a feedstock in the petrochemical industry -- will be booming."

"Slowing Demand Growth to Push Big Oil From Cars to Chemicals" – Bloomberg

"The rise and fall of black gold: When will peak oil demand strike?" – Wood Mackenzie (full report)

See also: "Oil rises as fighting escalates in Iraq's oil-rich Kirkuk" – Reuters

Finance blog Humble Dollar offers some good advice: If you've already won the retirement savings race, you should stop playing,

"It strikes me that the range of possible U.S. stock returns is especially large right now. As I discussed in a relatively recent blog, we have unusually high valuations, historically fat profit margins and an economy destined to grow slowly because the labor force is growing slowly. This is a recipe for modest long-run stock returns… The fear, of course, is that we arrive at those modest long-run stock returns by having atrocious short-run results. That's not a problem for younger workers, who will be able to buy shares at bargain prices. But it's a grave danger for those near or in retirement."

"Enough Already" – Humble Dollar

The above advice is underscored by a Business Insider story detailing a disturbing Goldman Sachs prediction,

"[Goldman] calculated a risk index based on the Shiller price-earnings ratio (the price of S&P 500 stocks divided by the average of 10 years of earnings, adjusted for inflation), the US ISM manufacturing index, unemployment (very low), the bond yield curve, and core inflation. The resultant "GS Bear Market Indicator" is currently flashing at 67%. The indicator typically hits highs right before a bear market in US stocks appears … Historically, when the indicator is at 67%, there is an 88% chance of stocks falling into a bear market in two years' time, the Goldman analysts say."

Importantly, I read the Goldman report this comes from, and it also includes a number of reasons why the current market rally should continue.

"Goldman Sachs: There is an 88% chance we're heading into a bear market" – Business Insider

