A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Hedge fund manager and former Treasury Department economist Mark Dow wrote a short piece on oil stocks and Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown's immediate response was, "Do oil stocks become the new coal stocks somewhere out on the horizon?"

Mr. Dow's three main points make Mr. Brown's reaction understandable,

"1. Electric car dominance is no longer a question of 'if.' 2. The fuel intensity of global growth continues to decline, as emerging economies catch up with the well-established trends in the advanced ones 3. Extraction technologies have become vastly more productive and less expansive. "

Personally, I don't think electric vehicles will take over the global market as quickly as many others believe. That said, when EVs start taking big market share, energy producing nations will rush to get their oil out of the ground before it's too late, flooding the market.

I'm used to hyperbole and alarmism from some sources, but the Financial Times is usually another matter. A recent column, however, predicts another financial crisis on the horizon with Collateralized Loan Obligations at the centre,

"The central culprit this time is the collateralised loan obligation. Like its earlier esoteric cousins, a CLO bundles risky low-grade loans into attractive packages and high credit ratings. In May, there were two deals of more than $1bn each, and experts estimate that $75bn worth are coming this year. Antares Capital recently closed a $2.1bn CLO, the largest in the US since 2006 and the third-largest in history. Although most of the loans underlying these deals are of "junk" status, more than half the new debt is rated triple A. Sound familiar?"

"The sequel to the global financial crisis is here" – Financial Times

"@SBarlow_ROB This is a bit more alarmist than I'm used to from the FT" – (excerpt) Twitter

PIMCO, the second largest fixed income manager in the U.S., has turned its attention to Canada and bet against further rate increases and bond yields,

"Ed Devlin, head of the Canadian portfolio at Pimco, the second-biggest U.S. fixed-income manager, said two-year government bond yields are likely anchored around current levels…

"The bank wants to be cautious in its communication and the tightening of policy especially given the enormous strength of the Canadian dollar," Mr. Devlin said …"I don't think they want financial conditions to tighten much more than they already have."

"Pimco sees Bank of Canada turning cautious, bets on short end" – Report on Business

Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan urges investors to stop worrying about expensive equity valuations – the real bubble (no pun intended) is in bonds,

"Greenspan Sees No Stock Excess, Warns of Bond Market Bubble" – Bloomberg

Tweet of the Day: "@JavierBlas2 #Commodities Watch: Base metals prices (LME index) at 2-year high, helped by copper. " – (chart) Twitter

Diversion: "Poor crop yields and violence" – Marginal Revolution