The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite rose exactly 1.0 per cent for the week ending with Thursday's close. The benchmark's current Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 58.4 indicates that technically speaking, the index is at the high end of the neutral range between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought sell signal of 70.

The stronger broad market performance this week, despite weakness in the oil sector, leaves only seven benchmark constituents trading with attractive, oversold RSI readings. The list starts with Dorel Industries Inc., with Stars Group Inc., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Bank of Montreal, Celestica Inc. and Boardwalk REIT following behind.

I chose BMO for the focus stock this week because, well, it's a major Canadian bank stock with a yield over four per cent and it's oversold. This doesn't happen often.

There have been only two brief previous periods when BMO has been oversold in the past 24 months. The stock was oversold in early January 2016 and this turned out to be a spectacular entry point for investors. The price climbed 47 per cent in the ensuing 14 months.

BMO was also oversold in May of this year. A rally of 5.3 per cent (not including dividend payments) followed but the price headed straight south shortly thereafter.

BMO has been toying with its 200-day moving average trend line since early May. The price is now significantly below the trend line and this is cause for concern in the short term.

If this were anything other than a big domestic bank stock, I'd be reticent to say the technical outlook is positive. But as long as the fundamental outlook is ok – fundamental research should always accompany technical analysis – investors can be reasonably positive in the short term on the stock.

There are 20 benchmark stocks trading above the RSI sell signal of 70 this week which indicates technical vulnerability. The most overbought stock in the index is Kirkland Lake Gold, followed by Great Canadian Gaming Corp., Toromont Industries Ltd., Intact Financial Corp., and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
DII.B-TDOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B25.1606528.5834.64-0.4528042-23.5273312.398808028.834725113
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE26.1635820.5421.44065-6.9746348.04839915.484613837.767952286
CMG-TCOMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD26.505539.069.767875-3.10161.41568832.8906781430.09966777
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC26.5808419.8223.542452.112312-20.023416.7494334815.02650678
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL27.0182289.6196.0393-2.851257-4.6274610.8965193811.00859951
CLS-TCELESTICA INC29.3000314.3317.38330.8444752-9.93086110.501252538.839150597
BEI.UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST29.8139940.3846.65070.425668-14.2365123.54668668#N/A N/A
Overbought RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD86.688916.2710.093389.488563131.956426.7680051613.72712551
GC-TGREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP85.3652433.9124.938055.67154835.748623.17615095#N/A N/A
TIH-TTOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD79.4632953.7645.414620.9993227.9892829.876076723.84035477
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP78.33902102.9495.174750.82272528.58640722.0838879714.76689141
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD77.8442417.4614.817257.57855334.0682194.6264481745.94736842
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP77.687028.295.91197.10594359.7302536.78276758117.4312447
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD76.33054649.08607.9991.9572142.240027#N/A N/A11.17620088
MX-TMETHANEX CORP75.6284663.8159.6187512.460359.78271920.5266946320.28425294
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK75.5263367.0665.693753.5355843.9676212.633141111.6971917
DRG.UN-TDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV75.326911.2610.00371.58661825.5197322.73397261#N/A N/A
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP74.4445986.9975.275155.08576737.0147856.0581200134.46427449
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC74.3044147.5742.889854.1719829.98629923.584589820.6826087
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO73.3100220.0117.610224.92920914.476629.54535773111.46704871
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC72.34893.4575.56242.90716643.4312115.1473494215.20996094
AEM-TAGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD72.2810764.0159.53058.96496114.1232964.7447775168.63677043
STN-TSTANTEC INC72.0059434.733.823254.0167893.05301925.2182987215.99815583
EIF-TEXCHANGE INCOME CORP71.5708533.2636.5721511.8454-17.052417.7857339413.58105349
TECK.B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B71.563331.0828.08581.66830216.163397.8855529029.495875344
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE71.4587435.0630.74792.21574722.4589779.2975678226.5308694
QBR.B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B70.2241247.7940.671650.0209311728.5157316.2636269316.09632873

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

