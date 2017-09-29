 Skip to main content

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) technical indicator warned that the S&P/TSX Composite index was overbought and vulnerable to a correction last week, but the benchmark continued its upward trajectory and is now even more extended. The index's RSI reading is now 75.1 as of Thursday's close, well above the 70 RSI sell signal .

There are a mere five oversold, technically attractive benchmark constituents trading with an RSI level below the 30 buy signal. DHX Media Ltd is the most oversold stock in the benchmark, followed by Detour Gold Corp., Alimentation Couche Tard Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., and Corus Entertainment Inc.

I picked Couche-Tard as the focus stock this week. RSI buy signals have effective in identifying profitable buying opportunities for the stock, but the rallies have often been short-lived, and followed by significant downdrafts. This was the case with buy signals in early November 2015, February 2016 and April 2016.

A June 2016 buy signal was extremely lucrative, a 30-per-cent price surge occurred to Aug. 24. But a seven month long slide followed afterwards during which RSI buy signals were of little or no value.

The stock price is now well below the 200-day moving average, indicating the possibility of consistent price weakness. Despite the oversold RSI signal, investors considering buying the stock should likely wait until the price regains the 200-day moving average trend line.

Fundamental research should always be completed before and markets transaction-related decisions. In this case, there could be a strong fundamental case for Couche Tard stock.

The list of overbought S&P/TSX Composite stocks is enormous this week at 42 members, too long to fit on one page, even online. I've listed the 15 most overbought companies below.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
DHX.B-TDHX MEDIA LTD21.046315.056.18355-25.62592-27.9015231.9693106724.87684729
DGC-TDETOUR GOLD CORP27.1312114.0616.5616-3.764542-23.12739144.915688916.6584533
ATD.B-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B27.3130657.5961.12415-4.573322-4.9753520.3694910416.26547544
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC28.2694918.123.0155-3.053024-26.3102215.1952942513.6322327
CJR.B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH29.6102312.8713.212650.31176848.92550313.5318565211.41969831
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK83.0306233.8628.756355.81250214.3426613.9807360712.33515483
OSB-TNORBORD INC82.7733251.3839.402855.98185154.8519713.9390055810.90862896
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA82.2439160.8156.58473.4711617.64810110.308824199.738949391
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD80.307926.1126.72167.670105-7.74057819.3741508417.61808367
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK79.8896870.2166.086951.7388778.85128113.2265561812.23810354
TCW-TTRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD79.192784.64.153956.235564-2.0732E-0685.7137515520.08733624
CTC.A-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A78.14454155.84149.87143.21213113.366515.7062951314.45371916
PJC.A-TJEAN COUTU GROUP INC-CLASS A77.9848224.3721.1985.04310718.6123223.4791547522.92568203
ECA-TENCANA CORP77.0175714.6114.176854.431735-6.8887441.4577238727.76999417
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA76.9916859.9655.647453.75159513.3853611.3568949910.64630682
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP76.1798375.9162.732852.78944332.323228.8112889968.881478881
POT-TPOTASH CORP OF SASKATCHEWAN76.0929924.0922.954251.9552851.4301331.7065417833.84065149
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC75.2085912.614.001851.204822-37.184633.5653615652.28215768
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC75.1967943.3141.16132.5817180.983952933.1610338135.67545305
TSX-IS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX75.1322315618.2515391.981.1869844.32774819.8854080617.54100374
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC74.4479215.6815.50322.483662-3.744627#N.A N.A392

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

