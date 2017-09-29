The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) technical indicator warned that the S&P/TSX Composite index was overbought and vulnerable to a correction last week, but the benchmark continued its upward trajectory and is now even more extended. The index's RSI reading is now 75.1 as of Thursday's close, well above the 70 RSI sell signal .

There are a mere five oversold, technically attractive benchmark constituents trading with an RSI level below the 30 buy signal. DHX Media Ltd is the most oversold stock in the benchmark, followed by Detour Gold Corp., Alimentation Couche Tard Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., and Corus Entertainment Inc.

I picked Couche-Tard as the focus stock this week. RSI buy signals have effective in identifying profitable buying opportunities for the stock, but the rallies have often been short-lived, and followed by significant downdrafts. This was the case with buy signals in early November 2015, February 2016 and April 2016.

A June 2016 buy signal was extremely lucrative, a 30-per-cent price surge occurred to Aug. 24. But a seven month long slide followed afterwards during which RSI buy signals were of little or no value.

The stock price is now well below the 200-day moving average, indicating the possibility of consistent price weakness. Despite the oversold RSI signal, investors considering buying the stock should likely wait until the price regains the 200-day moving average trend line.

Fundamental research should always be completed before and markets transaction-related decisions. In this case, there could be a strong fundamental case for Couche Tard stock.

The list of overbought S&P/TSX Composite stocks is enormous this week at 42 members, too long to fit on one page, even online. I've listed the 15 most overbought companies below.