The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.21 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close and now stands 5.3 per cent higher for the year.
According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is right at overbought territory with an RSI reading of 69.8 that is only a whisker away from the sell signal of 70.
Despite the weekly decline in the benchmark there is only one index member, Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd., trading below the RSI buy signal of 30.
The lack of oversold options to choose from led to Royal Bank of Canada, one of the most overbought stocks in the index, as the focus chart this week. Selling Canadian bank stocks has rarely been a good idea, but the chart should indicate whether Canadian investors should hold off before buying more Royal Bank shares.
RSI sell signal have effectively predicted pauses in positive performance and outright declines for Royal Bank stock in the past 24 months.
A sell signal in April of 2015 was followed by a significant 12-per-cent decline to early September 2015. A series of four RSI sell signals in April, May, October and November 2016 were followed by only minimal pullbacks before price rallies resumed. But another sell signal in February of 2017 forecasted a more severe 9-per-cent drop ending in September.
Royal Bank stock looks like a clear case where investors should hold off buying until technical froth burns off and it's no longer overbought. RSI levels change very quickly, so it's reasonable to hope it won't be long.
There are 28 stocks other than Royal Bank on the overbought, technically vulnerable list this week, let by Pretium Resources Inc. Other prominent overbought names include Bank of Montreal, Power Corp., National Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Brookfield Property Partners
|NAME
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|AAV-T
|ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD
|25.19358
|7.04
|8.370975
|-5.121294
|-22.80702
|25.72478847
|30.34482759
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|PVG-T
|PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
|84.20176
|15.17
|12.68245
|26.94561
|36.42086
|#N.A N.A
|15.08184962
|AIF-T
|ALTUS GROUP LTD
|83.9249
|34.03
|30.11995
|3.027547
|11.59827
|32.18228506
|24.76710335
|AP.UN-T
|ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTAT
|81.33845
|41.29
|37.4123
|0.9782365
|18.45441
|21.48603923
|18.5990991
|RY-T
|ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
|78.89497
|98.56
|94.63295
|0.376818
|11.45928
|13.70449835
|12.64562484
|BMO-T
|BANK OF MONTREAL
|77.89338
|97.08
|96.20255
|0.2996196
|3.322914
|11.8048668
|11.91165644
|ZZZ-T
|SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING
|77.41774
|39.42
|34.7251
|4.70119
|38.91785
|27.82165217
|23.57655502
|CIGI-T
|COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP
|77.35234
|68
|63.50625
|6.449593
|37.52259
|28.9722357
|19.45689179
|CCL.B-T
|CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B
|76.61957
|63.96
|58.94347
|2.532863
|21.91124
|28.06728989
|22.47364722
|WEED-T
|CANOPY GROWTH CORP
|76.2611
|13.07
|9.61825
|3.157062
|42.99781
|#N.A N.A
|#N.A N.A
|CEU-T
|CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP
|75.93648
|6.95
|6.6671
|4.668672
|-8.95379
|#N.A N.A
|39.48863636
|AX.UN-T
|ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
|75.78178
|13.68
|13.07805
|1.108647
|14.57404
|9.447918561
|9.841726619
|IFP-T
|INTERFOR CORP
|75.3314
|20.84
|17.87725
|2.913581
|38.65602
|18.04608693
|24.92822967
|STN-T
|STANTEC INC
|74.50641
|35.39
|33.74205
|0.141481
|5.481565
|25.71975668
|16.31627478
|POW-T
|POWER CORP OF CANADA
|74.32191
|32.34
|30.64785
|1.094092
|11.45719
|10.58401583
|10.69444444
|BB-T
|BLACKBERRY LTD
|74.27296
|14.34
|11.5333
|3.463205
|55.19481
|#N.A N.A
|348.6684272
|NA-T
|NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
|73.5575
|61.04
|55.8969
|0.3782273
|15.42766
|11.56145583
|10.83806818
|CTC.A-T
|CANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A
|73.10123
|157.18
|150.5598
|0.178453
|14.34129
|15.84134633
|14.58341065
|MRE-T
|MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC
|72.70285
|12.66
|10.1803
|3.600655
|48.64193
|7.517653926
|6.529138731
|PJC.A-T
|JEAN COUTU GROUP INC-CLASS A
|72.03448
|24.66
|21.3463
|-0.6846557
|20.02379
|23.60447839
|22.81221092
|WFT-T
|WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD
|71.51006
|75.14
|59.04635
|1.348799
|57.12863
|12.6190466
|16.67924528
|REI.UN-T
|RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR
|71.17718
|24.99
|25.2563
|0.6849306
|-2.116012
|14.71143151
|#N.A N.A
|CM-T
|CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE
|71.10504
|111.82
|110.3327
|0.5937385
|5.675658
|10.40949084
|10.34987042
|BPY.UN-T
|BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS
|70.69582
|30.89
|29.80715
|4.676381
|9.442026
|#N.A N.A
|#N.A N.A
|SPB-T
|SUPERIOR PLUS CORP
|70.6442
|12.76
|12.20585
|2.080002
|4.603584
|48.86979123
|40.76677316
|TOY-T
|SPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR
|70.55788
|50.1
|38.82713
|2.98047
|55.63839
|33.17210715
|23.20957828
|MNW-T
|MITEL NETWORKS CORP
|70.13719
|10.9
|9.5542
|2.251404
|19.51754
|#N.A Field Not Applicable
|10.28927995
|TIH-T
|TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD
|70.10252
|57.96
|47.2208
|-0.2581327
|38.48556
|32.21014569
|25.06920415
|BAM.A-T
|BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGE-CL A
|70.03448
|52.81
|48.97004
|-0.4711621
|20.86977
|26.03232305
|#N.A N.A
|LB-T
|LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA
|70.00734
|60.47
|56.6855
|1.340707
|8.146677
|10.25118561
|9.684497117
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
Story continues below advertisement
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨