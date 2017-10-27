 Skip to main content

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
Special to The Globe and Mail
The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.54 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's market close, and the benchmark remains in frothy, overbought territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The index's RSI reading of 70.2 is just over the sell signal of 70.

The benchmark constituents trading at oversold, technically attractive levels below the RSI buy signal of 30 are dominated by precious metals and energy stocks.

Eldorado Gold Corp is the most oversold stock in the index, and it's joined by Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd., Barrick Gold Corp., Peyto Exploration and Development Corp., Tourmaline Oil Corp and Bonavista Energy Corp.

Non-resource oversold companies include Corus Entertainment Inc., DHX Media Ltd., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

I'm generally reluctant to feature commodity stocks in this column because their prices are often determined more by commodity markets than individual technical outlooks. So for this week's focus chart I picked an overbought company, engineering firm WSP Global Inc., in an attempt to assess how concerned existing holders of the stock should be about overbought conditions.

The short answer here is that investors should take WSP Global's current RSI sell signal very seriously – they've been extremely effective in predicting corrections in the stock price in the past 24 months. An April 2016 sell signal was followed by a small 5.5-per-cent price decline but another RSI sell signal in November predicted a more significant 9.4-per-cent drop in the stock.

In 2017, an April sell signal didn't amount to much, a marginal decline followed. A late June sell signal however, presaged an 11.0-per-cent decline in WSP Global.

The stock is now more overbought than at any point in the past two years. Recent performance history strongly implies investors should avoid buying more of the stock until RSI readings at least fall below 70. As always, fundamental research should accompany any market transaction.

Led by Bank of Montreal, the list of overbought, technically vulnerable TSX stocks is enormous at 38 members. Altus Group Ltd., Open Text Corp., Finning International Inc., Constellation Software Inc. and National Bank join BMO among the most overbought stocks in the index.

NAMERSIPrice 200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP19.432791.683.7184-38.46154-60.91421#N.A N.A16.69777692
DHX.B-TDHX MEDIA LTD20.109864.025.9771-10.86475-42.3705725.4488363222.58426966
CJR.B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH21.378412.1713.2167-1.056913.76430911.1309788610.97385032
AAV-TADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD21.859156.658.271475-3.343022-27.0833324.2996941426.38888889
ENF-TENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDING22.8529429.2832.8567-6.123755-11.7535312.8682597412.84210526
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP24.2352518.6422.5786-7.309799-12.8231714.6253589318.08602407
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP24.7500517.3224.2715-6.580369-45.6867819.6938803415.7168784
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP26.6678421.7827.34675-4.05286-39.3483724.7048302420.05524862
BNP-TBONAVISTA ENERGY CORP27.433722.523.21735-2.702703-47.0919628.345181133.6
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD27.9267715.2217.99205-1.679585-32.48721.2603092525.24046434
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP28.1632134.01615-6.542056-54.26829#N.A N.A73.17073171
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC28.7896848.853.3453-3.097698-10.6893225.8644718821.51675485
VRX-TVALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTE29.5417214.9617.5651-3.794212-23.16384#N.A N.A3.448646676
RSIPrice 200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL88.09774100.0196.268051.5845636.44133312.1611529812.26966016
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD85.8268934.8530.31131.72212114.2873832.9577615524.50773558
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP82.2032544.1942.92724.5917137.8398644.6308005213.81389964
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC81.9560757.549.67698.38831331.513223.7666356120.29650547
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC81.0540631.6826.386454.17625923.1331329.0345466221.1481976
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC80.40948758666.06881.20295324.9538451.2788151224.0305258
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA80.2845962.7456.22691.669118.6423911.8834493311.161715
T-TTELUS CORP80.1661147.0744.53574.66977913.8516217.9198778117.41398446
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC78.3192392.880.958725.00113532.9166640.2636894231.07713372
AX.UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT78.0057414.0513.13960.57265717.67299.70345428510.10791367
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA77.8151682.678.143552.07612313.7609412.7564511512.13278496
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC77.7801719.7316.2010521.3407132.3230631.3728850224.32799014
GIB.A-TCGI GROUP INC - CLASS A77.5371268.5564.642252.4510586.37803119.0227979617.60852813
MAXR-TMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD77.4353280.9368.470354.06326423.0167721.3229448114.0625543
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD77.13338224.06202.85661.4305117.8923920.0863749618.13370023
WFT-TWEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD76.7702679.9860.52646.59736567.2497912.7472717813.25708603
NVU.UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST76.4911123.7421.735551.53977725.1551512.95746838#N.A N.A
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP76.468470.0864.49492.99823941.7291728.8515134119.13020962
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE76.4415337.3131.923153.12327630.3178577.7425130330.44707797
PWF-TPOWER FINANCIAL CORP76.157473634.21040.840336111.2237912.0767760911.02265769
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA76.1474833.1530.76662.18866114.2487910.8491075810.96592789
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP74.4103760.8958.442851.8227426.04137831.3438863118.6287339
MIC-TGENWORTH MI CANADA INC74.1674940.2435.68522.65306523.997178.5942802938.974130241
DII.B-TDOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B74.055332.8233.09241.988812-12.1821913.670873139.700279807
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK73.740872.4366.51730.653141113.2463513.6447725412.60967967
DDC-TDOMINION DIAMOND CORP73.6724418.2116.214552.93950942.0891421.75850154#N.A N.A
EMA-TEMERA INC72.8362548.947.042350.887149811.4438221.6222724117.19409283
IGM-TIGM FINANCIAL INC72.8113145.1840.952353.60009223.2250214.3177035313.45443716
CFP-TCANFOR CORP72.6224125.619.576055.91642767.6489911.3701523713.56650768
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP71.94639104.6187.522451.00415253.8222141.7666817627.44948832
IAG-TINDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANC71.919658.5155.391852.20087111.7559411.4725486911.40768181
FTS-TFORTIS INC71.8744747.0144.317750.491659516.5264119.6413411317.90857143
STN-TSTANTEC INC71.5845736.833.83013.1101139.68413626.7444770417.14818267
CWB-TCANADIAN WESTERN BANK71.4118934.5529.03112.4918416.6727414.2656353212.46842295
CCL.B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B71.393265.159.545651.79827724.0841428.8772309522.92253521
BLX-TBORALEX INC -A71.0503522.821.35391.78571121.59215#N.A N.A45.05928854
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC70.9020824.4523.755051.6632058.56739430.7348466120.12345679
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP70.71237105.6296.69181.65544112.1275922.6588328515.18838079
SPTSX IndexS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX70.2043715891.6315433.170.53796116.34210819.7900092617.68416814

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

