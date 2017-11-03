The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite continued its strong run during the trading week ending with Thursday's close, rising 0.83 per cent.

The benchmark's current Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 74 remains well above the sell target of 70 indicating overbought technical conditions.

There are eight index members trading at attractive, oversold levels below the RSI buy signal of 30.

Celestica Inc. is the most oversold stock in the S&P/TSX Composite followed by Eldorado Gold Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., Enbridge Inc. and Klondike Mines Ltd.

I picked Celestica Inc for the focus chart this week. The stock's had a horrific week, falling 17.1 per cent, and now stands 20.3 per cent lower year to date.

RSI buy signals have a mediocre track record in identifying profitable entry points for Celestica during the past 24 months.

Buy signals in late January and June 2016 were followed by decent but unspectacular price bouncebacks. More deeply oversold conditions in July 2017 were no help at all – stock performance flattened before starting another leg lower.

Celestica did seem sensitive to the 200-day moving average during some time periods. The price tried and failed to rise above the trend in November and December 2015 before dropping significantly. From July to October 2016 the price was more or less bolted to the 200 day before a strong rally.

The current price is well below the 200-day moving average and, with RSI buy signals being ineffective recently, there does not appear to be a strong technical case for buying Celestica stock at this point. As always, the technical outlook is frequently superseded by fundamental factors – in this case the price earnings ratios are much more attractive than the broader average – and investors should always complete fundamental research before making any investment decision.

There are 35 overbought, technically vulnerable index constituents according to RSI this week, led by Altus Group Ltd. Bank of Nova Scotia, Power Financial Corp., National Bank and Colliers International follow close behind.

Many of the stocks on the overbought list have been there for a number of weeks, indicating the strength of the current rally and also, frankly, the ineffectiveness of RSI sell signals to predict stock pullbacks in the current market conditions.