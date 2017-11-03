 Skip to main content

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow
The S&P/TSX Composite continued its strong run during the trading week ending with Thursday's close, rising 0.83 per cent.

The benchmark's current Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 74 remains well above the sell target of 70 indicating overbought technical conditions.

There are eight index members trading at attractive, oversold levels below the RSI buy signal of 30.

Celestica Inc. is the most oversold stock in the S&P/TSX Composite followed by Eldorado Gold Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., Enbridge Inc. and Klondike Mines Ltd.

I picked Celestica Inc for the focus chart this week. The stock's had a horrific week, falling 17.1 per cent, and now stands 20.3 per cent lower year to date.

RSI buy signals have a mediocre track record in identifying profitable entry points for Celestica during the past 24 months.

Buy signals in late January and June 2016 were followed by decent but unspectacular price bouncebacks. More deeply oversold conditions in July 2017 were no help at all – stock performance flattened before starting another leg lower.

Celestica did seem sensitive to the 200-day moving average during some time periods. The price tried and failed to rise above the trend in November and December 2015 before dropping significantly. From July to October 2016 the price was more or less bolted to the 200 day before a strong rally.

The current price is well below the 200-day moving average and, with RSI buy signals being ineffective recently, there does not appear to be a strong technical case for buying Celestica stock at this point. As always, the technical outlook is frequently superseded by fundamental factors – in this case the price earnings ratios are much more attractive than the broader average – and investors should always complete fundamental research before making any investment decision.

There are 35 overbought, technically vulnerable index constituents according to RSI this week, led by Altus Group Ltd. Bank of Nova Scotia, Power Financial Corp., National Bank and Colliers International follow close behind.

Many of the stocks on the overbought list have been there for a number of weeks, indicating the strength of the current rally and also, frankly, the ineffectiveness of RSI sell signals to predict stock pullbacks in the current market conditions.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W%Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CLS-TCELESTICA INC17.6950112.6817.12695-17.06998-20.301699.9400115278.107284865
ELD-TELDORADO GOLD CORP21.739451.593.6471-5.357141-63.00809#N.A N.A19.83191431
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP22.6076218.0822.4856-3.004292-15.4422114.3793830117.71463141
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC23.982247.0353.1451-3.627052-13.9286727.1507102820.11548332
KDX-TKLONDEX MINES LTD26.009073.734.98565-7.444168-40.3244.2313419612.16185585
DHX.B-TDHX MEDIA LTD26.74873.885.9035-3.482584-44.3775624.5625592822.04545455
CG-TCENTERRA GOLD INC27.284257.97.4706-10.3291725.596197.9602904436.769643802
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING29.3351433.5835.3807-11.4217918.3374323.0492255619.15573303
NAMERSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W%Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
AIF-TALTUS GROUP LTD81.7990735.5330.43631.95121616.5173832.0126994625.97222222
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA80.4229883.6578.28941.27118815.2070512.9186099112.28701528
PWF-TPOWER FINANCIAL CORP79.7241336.3734.26591.02777812.3669312.2008981511.15644172
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA78.249163.0756.415750.525979819.2664211.9459535511.22042341
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP78.1859675.965.12778.30479753.4994931.7660797719.42725599
TCL.A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A78.1358929.2524.546588.05319534.9585310.79894071#N.A N.A
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK77.0799973.4266.670351.36683714.7942413.8312739312.78203343
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP76.2976516.139.9144524.5559876.47702#N.A N.A#N.A N.A
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS75.8747215.2813.116256.48083422.0447339.9924614520.78911565
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES75.5660945.2740.573157.2494687.97823529.5158734725.75085324
NVA-TNUVISTA ENERGY LTD75.220298.416.609916.4819921.1815535.6467699531.97718631
TOG-TTORC OIL & GAS LTD75.209116.96.044919.74504-13.7639#N.A N.A#N.A N.A
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC74.6627544.6241.081553.5266824.03841723.0011969327.78331258
MFC-TMANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP74.6546126.5224.49262.00000213.7469614.3092240811.57068063
TSX-IS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX74.6260916014.9915446.660.82975647.22447619.6278710417.47031061
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC73.7384757.2849.9963-0.382608731.0100223.6757018920.23313317
CP-TCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD73.53043224.36203.61040.13389318.0502420.1132694218.15797993
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC73.4759831.6326.523-0.157830922.9387928.9887208521.11481976
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD73.40024696.15611.48014.7755989.654272281.462136810.29354157
IAG-TINDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANC73.0739458.9655.48120.769097712.6154511.5607841311.49317739
CAE-TCAE INC72.9389723.1920.915854.177924.9888123.3095083821.12021858
TCW-TTRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD72.696495.064.141712.444441020.3784099317.50865052
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC72.6182613.3613.0407510.87137-33.3957411.5295657931.36150235
BCE-TBCE INC72.4170760.4759.22611.7842138.10037717.6303907517.44662435
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA72.365933.2730.832150.36199114.6623610.8883800211.02751077
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP72.04096106.2396.986750.577545312.7751822.7896972815.26293103
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC71.8391816.715.450953.7911792.51688695.0635318375.22522523
TSGI-TSTARS GROUP INC/THE71.7253726.2422.531152.70058738.0326219.252401219.329956512
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC71.3673719.3516.30985-1.92599929.7745230.7686442624.30904523
SJR.B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B71.3355929.6528.206457.77898914.0033121.9345290322.70290965
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP71.217996.075.605614.7448-34.23618#N.A N.A#N.A N.A
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE71.11331.7730.91541.99037119.0495821.0344001918.1025641
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE71.0499113.72110.49530.49487567.47125810.5863648210.54525223
CFP-TCANFOR CORP70.7752125.8719.83741.05469169.4171611.4900721413.1653944
BBD.B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B70.233942.952.38215.73476936.57408#N.A N.A57.9522213

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

