The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Composite eased higher by 0.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close and remains in the frothy, technically vulnerable zone, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI).
The benchmark's current RSI reading of 72.3 is above the sell signal of 70.
There are a surprisingly large number of index constituents, 18, trading at oversold, technically attractive levels below the RSI buy signal of 30. Torex Gold Resources Inc., is the most oversold stock in the benchmark followed by Just Energy Group Inc., Uni-Select Inc., Linamar Corp., Enbridge and Pan American Silver Corp.
I picked Linamar as the focus chart this week as the stock got bludgeoned after reporting weaker than expected quarterly earnings.
RSI buy signals have been successful in identifying profitable entry points for Linamar in the past two years, but these buy signals have been a lot more reliable when the stock price was above the 200 day moving average trend line.
A buy signal in January 2016 didn't work well at all, but another in February 2016 was followed by a 26-per-cent rally. A buy signal in May 2016 was ineffective, but a June signal worked far better as the stock climbed 44 per cent to early December. In 2017, an April RSI buy signal predicted another rally of exactly the same 44 per cent before the stock price slide this week.
Linamar stock is currently right at its 200-day moving average. If the price can hold above this trend line, we can reasonably expect a recovery based on the past 24 months of market action. As always, fundamental research could counteract that view and investors should always complete fundamental research before making any transactions.
There are 36 companies, about 15 per cent of the benchmark, trading at overbought levels according to RSI this week. WSP Global Inc. is the most overbought stock in the S&P/TSX Composite, followed closely by Canopy Growth Corp., Cenovus Energy Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance, Manulife Financial Corp., and MEG Energy.
|NAME
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|TXG-T
|TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC
|14.72472
|13.7
|23.09065
|-24.01553
|-34.10294
|72.32808473
|9.932880171
|JE-T
|JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
|17.19157
|6.32
|7.40305
|-11.73184
|-9.34538
|19.64496138
|7.707317073
|UNS-T
|UNI-SELECT INC
|20.61475
|24.99
|30.54688
|-10.4622
|-14.50817
|15.47611023
|11.93995548
|LNR-T
|LINAMAR CORP
|21.53999
|65.99
|65.55005
|-17.98409
|15.03107
|8.215914829
|7.718128655
|ENB-T
|ENBRIDGE INC
|22.92336
|46.48
|52.8879
|-1.169467
|-14.93524
|26.8331923
|21.21405751
|PAAS-T
|PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP
|22.9651
|19.07
|22.6896
|-9.147214
|-5.433917
|22.56806354
|23.61537167
|AD-T
|ALARIS ROYALTY CORP
|23.33697
|18.49
|21.45825
|-7.918328
|-17.84903
|17.45087025
|#N.A N.A
|ABX-T
|BARRICK GOLD CORP
|24.08727
|17.89
|22.35645
|-1.050888
|-16.33082
|14.28270669
|17.75115991
|SSRM-T
|SSR MINING INC
|24.59404
|11.2
|13.2546
|-9.017061
|-6.744381
|22.93700285
|39.26621399
|ZZZ-T
|SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING
|24.94293
|31.82
|35.4441
|-5.241216
|12.13511
|21.84116469
|18.34005764
|WPK-T
|WINPAK LTD
|25.6472
|47.81
|53.69845
|-4.30344
|5.437759
|22.58321633
|22.92642642
|ELD-T
|ELDORADO GOLD CORP
|26.3265
|1.61
|3.57225
|1.257863
|-62.54278
|#N.A N.A
|19.84400951
|ECI-T
|ENERCARE INC
|27.453
|19.69
|20.0939
|-1.500748
|14.81106
|31.46247039
|#N.A N.A
|CG-T
|CENTERRA GOLD INC
|27.48188
|7.69
|7.4993
|-2.658227
|22.25755
|8.021994664
|6.292639185
|CCL.B-T
|CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B
|27.82394
|56.44
|60.01295
|-9.304196
|7.577709
|23.89536364
|20.17876296
|KDX-T
|KLONDEX MINES LTD
|27.83882
|3.65
|4.908
|-2.14477
|-41.6
|#N.A N.A
|9.228301922
|INE-T
|INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY
|28.53106
|13.75
|14.4165
|-2.620397
|1.409545
|61.68381103
|26.80311891
|SW-T
|SIERRA WIRELESS INC
|29.63382
|24.73
|32.898
|-16.08415
|17.64985
|44.28239923
|18.81173639
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|WSP-T
|WSP GLOBAL INC
|81.4692
|59.23
|50.34135
|3.404329
|35.47004
|23.50334318
|19.00834403
|WEED-T
|CANOPY GROWTH CORP
|81.19917
|19.35
|10.1394
|19.9628
|111.7068
|#N.A N.A
|#N.A N.A
|CVE-T
|CENOVUS ENERGY INC
|80.37649
|14.44
|12.9192
|8.083829
|-28.01156
|12.46159652
|32.81818182
|IAG-T
|INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE INSURANC
|80.37632
|60.98
|55.59015
|3.426051
|16.47372
|12.07524743
|11.48615558
|MFC-T
|MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP
|79.82154
|27.47
|24.5428
|3.5822
|17.8216
|14.91739732
|11.2535846
|MEG-T
|MEG ENERGY CORP
|78.78783
|6.54
|5.58365
|7.742998
|-29.1441
|#N.A N.A
|#N.A N.A
|TSGI-T
|STARS GROUP INC/THE
|78.45261
|27.29
|22.74735
|4.001528
|43.55603
|16.5437132
|9.546419482
|CAR.UN-T
|CAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA
|77.70607
|36.95
|33.39195
|6.117176
|21.59693
|21.88690645
|#N.A N.A
|NVU.UN-T
|NORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST
|77.64754
|25.01
|21.9236
|5.616555
|32.61338
|14.0327057
|#N.A N.A
|SU-T
|SUNCOR ENERGY INC
|77.37598
|45.82
|41.16865
|2.689376
|6.836401
|23.61978623
|28.53051059
|BNS-T
|BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
|76.70547
|83.59
|78.4513
|-0.07173181
|15.12441
|12.90934292
|12.27459618
|VET-T
|VERMILION ENERGY INC
|76.41376
|48.13
|45.47295
|6.81314
|-10.70039
|102.9019087
|96.64658635
|ATD.B-T
|ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B
|76.09485
|64.21
|60.9356
|3.032733
|5.947781
|22.33475696
|17.98039993
|NVA-T
|NUVISTA ENERGY LTD
|75.82609
|8.6
|6.6569
|2.25922
|23.91931
|36.45210948
|32.69961977
|TCN-T
|TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC
|75.00304
|11.57
|10.81325
|6.43974
|24.49736
|22.84809957
|11.79168646
|EMP.A-T
|EMPIRE CO LTD 'A'
|74.16209
|24.86
|20.35765
|7.293917
|61.49859
|42.05824985
|21.13945578
|T-T
|TELUS CORP
|73.49815
|47.52
|44.682
|2.105716
|14.94007
|18.17747846
|17.0261555
|HSE-T
|HUSKY ENERGY INC
|73.47565
|16.93
|15.45965
|1.377247
|3.928792
|96.37278738
|76.26126126
|CTC.A-T
|CANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A
|73.07967
|162.42
|152.212
|3.439051
|18.63696
|16.12395153
|14.73731966
|TSX-I
|S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
|72.30501
|16082.09
|15461.59
|0.4234724
|7.678542
|19.85944052
|17.59873118
|CNQ-T
|CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
|72.09737
|46.19
|40.72775
|2.032248
|10.17262
|30.11570889
|28.26805386
|DRG.UN-T
|DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INV
|71.93057
|11.62
|10.43805
|4.215246
|31.0817
|22.73883583
|#N.A N.A
|CIGI-T
|COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP
|71.70979
|75.37
|65.8216
|-0.6982836
|52.42762
|31.66494462
|19.36616663
|FNV-T
|FRANCO-NEVADA CORP
|71.58823
|107
|94.1921
|4.004666
|34.56358
|73.45222018
|76.17764487
|BTE-T
|BAYTEX ENERGY CORP
|71.34261
|4.2
|3.92385
|15.06849
|-35.97561
|#N.A N.A
|8.606557377
|ARE-T
|AECON GROUP INC
|71.25158
|19.45
|16.4031
|0.5167998
|30.4452
|30.92765594
|24.43467337
|TOU-T
|TOURMALINE OIL CORP
|71.1011
|26.83
|26.99515
|13.68644
|-25.28544
|27.80296467
|22.52728799
|QBR.B-T
|QUEBECOR INC -CL B
|71.02515
|49.74
|43.09905
|2.177489
|33.75963
|18.33992413
|15.88122605
|NWC-T
|NORTH WEST CO INC/THE
|71.00755
|31.91
|30.96545
|0.4406668
|19.57419
|21.1270915
|18.18233618
|ARX-T
|ARC RESOURCES LTD
|70.97217
|17.77
|17.76055
|8.485961
|-20.92401
|19.87749163
|31.1754386
|FTS-T
|FORTIS INC
|70.76269
|48.13
|44.6329
|2.776
|19.30263
|19.40417574
|18.14172635
|IPL-T
|INTER PIPELINE LTD
|70.54272
|27.04
|26.2545
|2.385463
|-3.960986
|19.41638884
|17.62711864
|WFT-T
|WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD
|70.50066
|81.64
|62.19005
|3.315615
|70.72108
|13.01184317
|12.84253579
|POU-T
|PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD -A
|70.43486
|24.93
|19.6795
|10.06623
|47.12652
|15.40541662
|#N.A N.A
|PPL-T
|PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP
|70.40834
|45.75
|42.5821
|6.395349
|13.44769
|36.30111117
|22.19796215
|TOG-T
|TORC OIL & GAS LTD
|70.15714
|7.11
|6.0433
|3.04348
|-11.13932
|#N.A N.A
|#N.A N.A
|PXT-T
|PAREX RESOURCES INC
|70.1249
|17.98
|15.6291
|5.454543
|6.39053
|18.41869145
|6.828679271
|REI.UN-T
|RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVST TR
|70.09531
|25.46
|25.0851
|3.286
|0.2047807
|14.84361965
|#N.A N.A
|VRX-T
|VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTE
|70.06963
|19.46
|17.3827
|37.23553
|-0.05136577
|#N.A N.A
|4.674371355
|IFP-T
|INTERFOR CORP
|70.00348
|22.14
|18.55565
|4.286384
|47.30539
|19.10135572
|15.46089385
Source: Bloomberg
Story continues below advertisement
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨