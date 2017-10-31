There’s one big thing holding back the marijuana ETF

What's in your marijuana ETF? Some fentanyl, it turns out.

Insys Therapeutics Inc. is a holding of the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, better known as the world's first pot ETF. Trading in the Arizona-based pharmaceutical company was halted Thursday after its founder was arrested on charges he took part in a scheme to bribe doctors to overprescribe a fentanyl-based pain medication. Trading resumed Tuesday, but the stock has plummeted about 30 per cent since last Wednesday's close, compounding losses from its 2017 peak.

Those losses have been a drag on the marijuana fund's returns. But the situation also highlights a notable risk for the ETF: American firms.

While the fund's Canadian holdings tend to produce actual marijuana, most of the U.S. holdings are heavily involved in non-cannabis business.

In turn, as Canadian pot producers have rallied in recent weeks, the fund's U.S. firms have weighed on fund performance. Bloomberg tallies contributions to the fund's returns since July 4, roughly three months after the ETF's debut. Since then, the fund's total return is 23 per cent through Monday's close. (Since inception, it's up 2.4 per cent.)

Canopy Growth Corp. is easily the biggest contributor. The Horizons fund popped 5.2 per cent on Monday after alcoholic beverage giant Constellation Brands Inc. took a near 10-per-cent stake in the Canadian producer for $245-million. Canopy stock finished the day 19 per cent higher.

Canadian firms have contributed an average of 1.85 percentage points to the fund's total return since July 4. American firms, which comprise nearly one-quarter of the fund's holdings by weighting, have been a net negative contributor over the same span. (We've offset the U.S. companies below in blue.)

The top American firm (and 8th overall) is Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., largely owing to a July stock surge when it announced "positive" results in the study of a hypertension drug. The drug in question, ralinepag, has nothing to do with marijuana.

The second-best American firm (and 10th overall) is Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (Yes, the maker of stuff you put on your lawn.) The Ohio-based company, which has the fourth-largest weighting in the fund, is investing big in its hydroponics business.

Still, the bulk of its revenue comes from other parts of the business. As The Globe's David Berman recently wrote, "You're investing in mulch and lawn seed."

To be sure, the Canadian marijuana industry is highly volatile. The marijuana ETF's U.S. exposure could prove useful at times. But when diversification is doled out through turf builder, clinical trials and opioids, it's worth asking what you're really investing in.