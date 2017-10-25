These stocks are set to see big moves Thursday

On Thursday, the market will be relying on beer, drugs and cigarettes to obliterate the memory of the worst U.S. trading session in almost two months.

Once the opening bell rings, some of the most active stocks are likely to include several large brewers, pharmaceutical companies and Big Tobacco, which are all due to issue quarterly profit reports.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the $250-billion (U.S.) Belgian-based beer monolith, is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Thursday morning, potentially adding to the stock's recent show of strength.

Under pressure from craft brewers, the company has responded with continued consolidation, giving it a vast distribution presence from which to capitalize on rising global beer volumes.

The company's U.S.-listed ADR has staged an impressive rally in recent months, having gained 22 per cent since last December's bottom. At that point, the stock had been sold off as a result of concerns over the acquisition of SABMiller as well as a big profit miss.

In other sin-stock news, Altria Group Inc., the largest American-based tobacco company, is expected to post a 7-per-cent increase in earnings per share compared with the same quarter last year.

Altria's stock was smoked back in July, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a plan to limit the allowable nicotine in cigarettes to render them "minimally or non-addictive." The company's shares fell by 12 per cent over two days.

Investors will be eager to hear how the company plans to navigate the regulatory environment and how the market for smokeless alternatives to cigarettes is evolving.

And on the pharmaceutical front, several big names are expected to release third-quarter financial statements in time for the start of trading on Thursday. Among them: Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Celgene Corp.

Amgen Inc. released a mixed report after Wednesday's closing bell, having fought off a decline in sales of some of its biggest products to beat the consensus estimates on earnings per share. The company's stock saw an immediate decline in after-hours trading.

Health-care stocks have been some of the early stars of earnings season, with 15 of 18 companies having already reported posted beats, according to Thomson Reuters.

Blue-chip earnings in general have been strong, lifting the Dow Jones industrial average to a series of record closing highs. That streak was interrupted on Wednesday with some disappointing profit reports dragging the Dow down by 112.3 points, or 0.5 per cent, making for the worst day in more than seven weeks.

Meanwhile, earnings season for the gold miners began in earnest on Wednesday afternoon, with Barrick Gold Corp. reporting profits roughly in line with consensus and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. blowing past the average analyst forecast and announcing an unexpected dividend hike.

Thursday will also see active trading in Suncor Energy, which was due to report earnings Wednesday night.