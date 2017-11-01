These stocks are set to see big moves Thursday

Big tech continues to flex its muscle after Facebook Inc. trounced forecasts for third-quarter performance after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Profit and revenue were up by 93 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, over the prior year, as growth in mobile advertising blew past expectations.

After closing at an all-time high on Wednesday, Facebook's stock is set to rise further into record territory on Thursday. In the immediate aftermath of the earnings beat, the stock was trading about 1 per cent higher in postmarket activity. The reaction may have been muted after chief executive Mark Zuckerberg warned of security costs potentially cutting into future profitability.

Amid a controversy over how social media may have facilitated Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Mr. Zuckerberg said in a letter to investors on Wednesday that the company is serious about preventing abuse on its platform.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. were also up after hours, as the company beat on both top and bottom lines, granting a temporary reprieve from concerns about its relationship with Apple Inc., which uses Qualcomm chips in its iPhone and iPad devices.

Apple Inc. itself will be the last of the FAANG stocks to report its earnings, which are scheduled for release after Thursday's closing bell. The consensus forecast expects a 12-per-cent increase in EPS over last year, but the company very rarely misses the Street's estimates.

Technology bulls have been invigorated in recent days as some of the sector's hottest companies have posted stellar quarterly reports, helping to ease fears about excessive valuations.

Just past the mid-way point of earnings season, U.S. corporate profits are well on the way to registering a very strong quarter. Nearly three quarters of companies have beaten the Street's forecasts, with earnings on average tracking 6-per-cent higher than what was expected at the start of earnings season.

Going into this reporting season, analysts were expecting to see year-over-year growth in earnings per share of about 6 per cent, representing a significant slowdown compared to the prior two quarters.

But at the current beat rate, third-quarter EPS growth over last year should come closer to 10 per cent, according to Jonathan Golub, an analyst at Credit Suisse.

In Canada on Thursday, a batch of energy-sector results will help bring the domestic earnings landscape into focus.

By Thursday's opening bell, investors should have third-quarter results from Enbridge Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Cenovus Energy Inc.

Strength in large-cap oil and gas profits could help close some of the gap between the sector's modest stock performance and the rally in crude oil prices since the summer.

Other Canadian profit reports scheduled for morning release include BCE Inc., Brookfield Property Partners, and Bombardier Inc.

Over all, analysts are expecting third-quarter Canadian earnings growth of 11.6 per cent over last year, with much of that growth being generated by the energy sector.