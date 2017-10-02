These stocks set to benefit from expected surge in electric vehicles

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

Non-market news was so uniformly nightmarish over the weekend – Edmonton, Spain, Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, the incoherent rage surrounding NFL protests – that I'm tempted to research defense stocks as a hedge against what Friedrich Nietzsche was referring to when he wrote, "Madness is something rare in individuals – but in groups, parties, peoples, and ages, it is the rule." Lockheed Martin is where I'd look first with Canada and the U.K. annoyed with Boeing, but hopefully the mood passes before I feel forced to do anything.

====

Crude is trading more than 2 per cent lower Monday. There is no doubt of some profit taking after a strong third quarter for the commodity price, and Reuters is blaming weakness on signs of higher production. In addition, Goldman Sachs notes that producers are locking in current prices in the futures market, which may put a ceiling on short term gains for West Texas Intermediate crude:

"[Brent] Oil falls to below $56 on signs of higher output" – Reuters

"@chigrl $GS: Record pace hedging, positioning and non-OPEC ramp still limit upside #oott #oil ' – (research excerpt) Twitter

"OECD oil stocks set for 'substantial' 2017 draw, but may rise in 2018: IEA" – Reuters

====

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carlson wrote a column for Bloomberg listing five common investor myths. I don't entirely believe his discussion of bonds versus bond funds, but the other four myths – low volume rallies spell trouble for stocks, cash on the sidelines (a broker favourite in my experience), margin debt is always bad, and 'something's gotta give between stocks and bonds' – provide a useful discussion.

"Some Market Myths Hurt Investors" – Carlson, Bloomberg

====

Business Week provides options for investors looking to benefit from the expected boom in electric vehicle production:

"Take S&T Motiv Co. or Hanon Systems. The two South Korean auto parts suppliers make motors and thermal management systems, respectively. They're generating an increasing percentage of revenue from electric cars made by Hyundai Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Tesla."

"How to Play the Electric Car Hysteria" – Business Week

"Automakers Plan Electric Car Blitz as Tesla Burns Billions" – Bloomberg

===

I've been threatening this for a while, but news of a major data breach at accounting firm Deloitte provides further impetus for me to research the reasons why network security stocks are not the leading performers in the market, or at least the technology sector:

"Hackers infiltrated the sensitive internal email service of the prominent accounting firm Deloitte, potentially exposing a large range of data about the company and its high-profile clients. First reported by The Guardian, the breach likely occurred in October or November 2016, but wasn't discovered by Deloitte until March … Meanwhile, new research indicates that millions of Macs don't have the latest firmware updates because of distribution flaws and installation errors, leaving them potentially exposed to critical compromise by hackers."

"Security news this week: the deloitte breach was worse than we thought" – Wired

===

Tweet of the Day: Monty Hall died at the age of 91, but his name will live forever in finance and probability math circles, "@JeffMacke The Monty Hall problem explained (from "21" written by my friend @Banditzeel ) " – (video) Twitter

Diversion: "Blade Runner 2049 review – a gigantic spectacle of pure hallucinatory craziness" – Guardian U.K.