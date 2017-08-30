The gold rally is overdone – and these charts prove it

The gold price has jumped almost 8 per cent since July 10, providing further proof that "U.S. dollar down, gold price up" is more or less all investors need to know about the price of bullion.

Gold appears overvalued versus the most reliable trading indicator, likely reflecting the extreme degree of bearishness on the greenback. The extent to which the selling in the U.S. dollar is overdone will determine the short-term course of the gold price.

In terms of valuing gold, the overarching theory is that the spending power of an ounce of gold remains stable over time while inflation erodes the spending power of the U.S. dollar. The Federal Reserve targets inflation of 2 per cent a year, so because gold is priced in greenbacks, the U.S. dollar cost for an ounce of gold should steadily rise over time.

The first chart below shows the inverse relationship between the trade-weighted U.S. dollar index – the value of the dollar versus the currencies of the United States' trading partners, including the loonie – and the bullion price over the past four years. The dollar index is plotted inversely to better show the trend – which is that the dollar and the gold price move consistently and proportionally in opposite directions.

The second chart compares the gold price with inflation-adjusted U.S. bond yields, using the five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) yield. Again, the TIPS yield is plotted inversely to make the relationship – gold rises as real yields fall – more clear.

Inflation-adjusted bond yields are an important driver of the U.S. dollar's value. High real yields attract foreign-investment capital, which pushes the greenback higher, and this dollar strength causes gold prices to fall. The reverse case – lower real yields causing dollar declines and higher bullion prices – also holds.

The divergence at the end of the chart (the purple line representing gold is well above the grey line tracking TIPS) implies that the gold price is higher than where inflation-adjusted yields suggest they should be. This increases the probability of a short-term correction.

The trade-weighted dollar index has plummeted 9.7 per cent since Dec. 23, 2016, and positioning in the futures market shows that bearishness on the greenback is still intensifying. The third chart shows that the net futures positioning in the U.S. dollar – the number of bullish bets minus the number of bearish contracts – has declined to negative 1,436 (a net short position) from positive 56,712 contracts since Dec. 16, 2016.

At this point, we have gold trading at fair value relative to the dollar index. But real yields suggest gold bullishness is at least temporarily overdone (chart 2) while the severe pessimism on the U.S. dollar expressed in the futures market might lead to a short term snapback in the greenback (chart 3).

For investors looking to buy gold, the very short term outlook does not look encouraging. Inflation-adjusted yields will likely be the best indicator of mid-term and long-term bullion prices.