This tech giant might be the best investment of the decade

Nearly 10 years ago, the S&P 500 hit a new record high. A year later, the index had plummeted 42 per cent as a financial crisis shook the foundations of the global economy.

But for index investors, the past decade has been nothing short of lucrative – even if your cash was piled into funds right before the collapse. Since the 2007 market peak, the S&P 500 total return index (which includes reinvested dividends) has roughly doubled.

Total return by S&P 500 sector Percentage change from Oct. 9, 2007, to Sept. 25, 2017 200% Cons. Discr. +180% 150 S&P 500 +98% 100 50 Financials +7% 0 -50 -100 2008 '12 '16 Note: Real estate became a sector in 2016 after being a sub- sector of financials. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

What's the best investment of the past decade? We screened current S&P 500 members for total returns (price change plus reinvested dividends) from the 2007 market peak through Sept. 25 of this year. Only companies that have been public for the entire duration are included.

The top gainer (and by a longshot) is Netflix Inc. The total return for the streaming service company is 5,384 per cent, more than double that of the next highest gainer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The return is purely a price gain as Netflix doesn't make cash distributions.

The following chart shows Netflix's total return, along with those of the next 19 highest gainers and the S&P 500. Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. – both of which made the top 20 – are highlighted for context.

Total return: Netflix vs. rest of top 20 Percentage change from Oct. 9, 2007, to Sept. 25, 2017 6,000% No. 1: Netflix +5,384% 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 No. 9: Amazon +886% 1,000 No. 18: Apple +598% S&P 500 +98% 0 -1,000 2008 '12 '16 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

It's difficult to imagine similar returns over the next decade. To match the gain above, and assuming the company doesn't start paying a dividend, Netflix would have to hit about $10,660 a share, based on Thursday's closing price.