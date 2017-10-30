This week ‘could change everything’ for bonds, dividends and the loonie

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

U.S. bond managers are in a bit of a panic with Bloomberg touting "a week that could change everything."

A new Fed chair is set for appointment, a Fed meeting on interest rates will happen Wednesday, the release of a new tax bill is expected and there's also monthly report on job creation,

Story continues below advertisement

"It all comes at a pivotal time, with 10-year yields breaking above the crucial 2.4 percent level and touching a seven-month high of 2.48 percent. With yields entering a new, elevated range, traders are bracing for turbulence as they ponder the direction of the world's biggest bond market for the remainder of 2017…It's a frightening week to take a big bet one way or the other."

A continued rise in U.S. rates and yields will have one of two effects on Canadian markets. Either domestic bond yields climb in sympathy – threatening dividend stock returns – or the loonie falls significantly if yields stay the same.

"Bond Traders Confront Fears in Week That May Change Everything" – Bloomberg

"'This loonie's going down': CIBC's Tal" – BNN

=====

Morgan Stanley, like Goldman Sachs last week, published a list of their favourite secular growth stocks. It used to be that "secular" meant "stable" and these stocks would be in sectors like telecom, pharma and consumer staples. No longer, Morgan Stanley's picks include high flying NVIDIA Corp., Salesforce, Amazon.com and Netflix,

"MORGAN STANLEY: These 16 stocks are set for huge growth no matter what" – Business Insider

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Video game stocks continue to rocket higher as Nintendo raised profit forecasts,

"Nintendo Boosts Profit, Sales Outlook on Robust Switch Demand" – Bloomberg

"How investors can profit from all those jobless young males playing video games" – Barlow, Inside the Market, Oct. 23, 2017

"Nintendo boosts profit forecasts on Switch strength" – FastFT

=====

The world's major economies are showing the best levels of synchronized economic growth in many years and as a result, "everyone's a metals bull,"

Story continues below advertisement

"For the first time in years, optimism is widespread among traders, smelters, miners and brokers gathering in London, buoyed by a combination of strong growth across the world's key demand centers, supply curbs in China and a return of investor interest. "The global economy looks much better than it has done probably since the crisis, maybe before that," said Saad Rahim, chief economist at Trafigura Group Pte, the second-largest metals trader. "I'm pretty bullish.""

"Everyone's a Metals Bull as Global Economic Engine Fires Up" – Bloomberg

=====

Tweet of the Day: "@ustewart US tech stocks rose by over $190bn last week. Greater than gdp of New Zealand " – Twitter

Diversion: We're coming up on the 500 year anniversary of the Protestant Reformation,

"9.5 myths about the Reformation" – Oxford University Press blog