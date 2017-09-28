Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett does not expect a better offer to emerge for Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (PJC.A-T).

On Wednesday, reports emerged that grocer Metro Inc. (MRU-T) is poised to acquire pharmacy operator for $24.50 a share in a mostly cash deal.

"Our assumption is that either a definitive agreement is imminent or that the parties became aware of a leak, or concerned about the possibility of one," said Mr. Howlett. "Five weeks have passed since agreement in principle was reached on price. We assume both parties remain committed to making a deal, or one or both would have simply walked away from the negotiating table.

"Our view has been that greater clarity around drug reform in Quebec increased the probability of a transaction, subject to the decision of founder Jean Coutu and his family as to the future of their collective involvement in the business. Metro has shown itself flexible and effective in working with other family-run businesses such as Adonis and Premiere Moisson, although they were much smaller than Jean Coutu Group."

Mr. Howlett believes Metro has the "greatest" potential synergies with Jean Coutu among potential suitors, citing "a lengthy heritage in Quebec and an outstanding operating track record."

Though the deal has not be finalized, the analyst downgraded his rating for Jean Coutu to "sell" from "hold" and raised his target price for its shares to $24.50 to $21.50 to reflect the expected acquisition price. The analyst average target price is currently $22.50, according to Bloomberg data.

"Metro is offering a premium price for a prized, top-tier retailing franchise," said Mr. Howlett. "Post closing, the Coutu family will hold over $1.1-billion Metro shares, providing some deferral of capital gains taxes."

=====

Superior Plus Corp.'s (SPB-T) $412-million acquisition of Canwest Propane will be "transformative" for its Energy Distribution business, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Raveel Afzaal.

On Wednesday, the Toronto-based company announced the closing of the transaction, which makes it Canada's largest propane distributor. It projects annual synergies from the deal of at least $20-million annually.

With a "largest overhang removed," Mr. Afzaal raised his rating for Superior Plus to "buy" from "hold."

"The acquisition was under review by the Canadian Competition Bureau as it pushed the company's pro-forma market share of the Canadian propane market from an estimated 33 per cent closer to 44 per cent," he said. "The Competition Bureau has approved the transaction, which significantly increases our confidence in our forecasts."

The analyst said: "Propane companies are generally considered steady but low organic growth businesses and have historically traded close to 9.5 times enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple. However, SPB is competitively positioned to grow its business at a much faster rate relative to the industry due to the anticipated $20-million in synergies from the Canwest acquisition. Furthermore, due to the MLP structure of its U.S. competitors, SPB has historically been unsuccessful in bidding for propane companies in the U.S. However, the recent financial constraints faced by these competitors has provided SPB an opportunity to grow its market share through acquisitions. SPB is capitalizing on this opportunity and has acquired an estimated $11.5-million in EBITDA year-to-date. Hence, we believe our current multiple of 9.5 times 2018 EBITDA for the Energy Distribution business (in line with historical industry average) has upside potential."

With the deal, Mr. Afzaal raised his 2017 earnings per share projection by a penny to a 53-cent loss, while his 2018 estimate dropped by a penny to a 35-cent profit.

"We are forecasting the Energy Distribution division to generate $223-million in EBITDA for 2018," he said. "Based on historical performance, legacy Energy Distribution is well positioned to deliver $165-million annually. We expect Canwest to contribute pre-synergy EBITDA of $40-million. Management confirmed $20-million in synergies post acquisition; it expects to exit 2018 with synergies run-rate of $15-million and realize an additional $5-million in synergies in 2019. Hence, we assume a total $8-million in synergies to be realized in 2018. Furthermore, the U.S. acquisitions (Yankee/Virginia in August and Earhart in September) are expected to contribute annual EBITDA of $11.5-million. Summing this together results in 2018 EBITDA potential of $225-million which compares with our conservative forecast of $223-million."

Mr. Afzaal maintained a price target of $13 for Superior Plus shares. The analyst consensus target is currently $13.58.

=====

A "terrible" fourth quarter for DHX Media Ltd. (DHX.B-T) heighten execution concerns, said Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff.



He lowered his rating for the Halifax-media company, known for its Teletubbies franchise, to "hold" from "buy."



On Wednesday, DHX reported quarterly revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $87.6-million and $23.7-million, respectively, both widely missing Mr. Goff's projections ($101.3-million and $41.3-million) and the implied midpoint of the company's guidance ($103.9-million and $48.9-million).



"Recent moves to lower forecasts took the low EBITDA on the street to $36-million, leaving reported results at a huge gap versus even the lowest expectations," he said. "The midpoint of F2018 EBITDA guidance at $140-million (range $125-million to $155-million) falls $10-million below the pre-quarter consensus of $150-million. At the midpoint, the shortfall of $10-million can be largely attributed to FX swings over the past quarter. However, the magnitude of the miss on the quarter is likely to move expectations to the bottom end of guidance or modestly below."



With the downgrade, Mr. Goff also lowered his target for DHX shares to $7 from $10.50. The analyst average is $7.01.



"We would look to re-address our rating at prospectively lower levels or with evidence of positive operating trends," he said. "We are optimistic that management will demonstrate improved operating momentum in an industry where moves such as Disney's (DIS-N) announcement that it will leave Netflix (NFLX-Q) have significantly improved DHX's ability to monetize its library or alternatively its own value as a takeover candidate."



"Positive share performance will likely await improved operating momentum that will likely begin to emerge in FQ2/FQ318. We could see positive catalysts where management moves to potentially sell non-core assets, although we would expect these to take time. We look for management to announce a move that will take its interim production financing off of its balance sheet in the near term."



Elsewhere, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform" with a $6 target, down from $8.



Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige downgraded DHX to "hold" from "buy" and lowered his target to $5.40 from $9.

=====

With higher confidence in its 2018 growth, Macquarie analyst Brian Bagnell upgraded Encana Corp. (ECA-T, ECA-N) to "outperform" from "neutral."

"Encana announced that its Tower, Sunrise, and Saturn gas processing facilities are coming online ahead of schedule," said Mr. Bagnell. "The company has a significant amount of production behind pipe to begin filling those facilities, and now believes 4Q17 over 4Q16 production growth will come in at the high end of its expected range (25-30 per cent) in its four core plays. This led us to boost our 2018 production [estimate] by 9 per cent. The main risk to our production forecast is from potential congestion on the NGTL system, though we're less concerned than we were when we published our report in March. Encana is hosting an investor day on Oct. 18 and will likely provide more detail on its quarterly growth trajectory."



"sWe downgraded Encana to Neutral in June following our price deck change (2018 WTI: US$46/bbl) because we reduced our growth forecasts on the view that it would drive leverage back up to unattractive levels. Our view on that has changed; 2Q17 netbacks continued a trend of improvements, and costs should drop faster than we expected in Canada in 2018 with an earlier ramp-up of the three processing facilities."

Believing sentiment toward Encana has "improved significantly" among Canadian money managers after two weeks of marketing, Mr. Bagnell raised his target for the stock to $18.08 (from $12.37). The analyst average target is $15.83.

"Encana is at an inflection point in its evolution as a company," he said. "A large step change in Montney production is coming in the near term and high-netback Permian production continues to climb higher. After our updates on strip pricing, we estimate Encana trades at 6.3 times 2018 estimated enterprise value/debt-adjusted cash flow (North American peers at 8.2 times) with 1.6 times 2018 estimated debt/cash flow (peers at 2.3x) and top-quartile 2018 estimated production/share growth of 24 per cent. Those characteristics are likely to attract the attention of value-focused investors that have largely been underweight or market weight the name for some time."

=====

With its fund flows "trending toward break-even," CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden upgraded AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T) to "neutral" from "underperformer."



On Wednesday, the Toronto-based asset management company reported net redemptions of $40-million in the third quarter, compared to $303-million in the same period a year ago. Mr. Holden said its their best quarter in nearly 10 years.

"AGF is posting sales momentum in its mutual fund business despite lagging fund performance," he said. "Gross sales were up 50 per cent year over year, making it their third consecutive quarter of a greater-than 20-per-cent improvement. Growth appears to have come from strategic partners that use a managed solutions product, which tends to be less performance sensitive. Mutual fund net redemptions of $40-million were better than our assumption for $130-million (in our first look note we adjusted FQ3 net sales by $149-million, but that adjustment was applicable to a prior period).

"SG&A was the primary source of the modest EPS beat in FQ3 (15 cents versus our estimate of 14 cents) coming in at $50-million, below our expectation for $51-million. Full-year SG&A guidance was unchanged so we look at the result for the quarter as an expense timing issue."

Mr. Holden raised his target for the stock to $8 from $7.50 in order to reflect his new earnings expectations. The analyst average target is $8.47.

The stock was raised to "buy" from "hold" by GMP analyst Stephen Boland with a target of $8.80, rising from $7.

=====

With the macro tide "turning," Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) is a "unique" agricultural equipment franchise "poised to win," said Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen.

He initiated coverage of the Winnipeg-based company with an "outperform" rating.

"Over the past 15 years, AFN has built itself into a global-leading manufacturer of specialized agricultural equipment, a period further distinguished by impressive shareholder value creation," said Mr. Hansen. "More specifically, AFN has built robust competitive positions in strategically attractive endmarkets, including grain handling and storage, fertilizer blending and storage, and more recently in complementary seed, feed, and food end-markets. As the only pure-play consolidator in the industry, we believe AFN offers investors a unique, high-quality way to capitalize on the industry's attractive long-term fundamentals."

The analyst said "healthy" tailwinds in the agricultural equipment sector are appearing following recent struggles, coinciding with "weak" U.S. farm economics. He believes there are signs "the worst of these declines are now past" as "pent-up" demand is re-emerging.

"We expect the pace of this improvement to be both measured and uneven," he said. "More specifically, we expect Latin America (Brazil) and other key international markets to initially lead equipment spending higher, benefitting from a series of unique regional factors including: increasing (record) harvests, an acute infrastructure/storage deficit, and other stabilizing macro variables (credit availability, FX volatility). While still wrestling with lingering headwinds, the United States is expected to show further signs of stabilization. Canada has been, and is expected to remain, constructive. Fortunately, we believe AFN is brilliantly positioned to capitalize on this uneven secular recovery over time."

He added: "Ag Growth's value proposition has long been underpinned by its attractive growth profile through all points of the Ag cycle, with revenue consistently bolstered by a combination of both organic and acquisitive growth. Based upon our analysis, we see more of the same going forward, with AFN expected to benefit from multiple avenues of growth through our forecast horizon, including: 1) tailwinds from recent acquisitions (i.e. Global Industries); 2) organic growth associated with our 'Macro Tide Turning' thesis; 3) secular and organic opportunities associated with the firm's recent 'brownfield plus' expansion in Brazil; and 4) while not forecasted, the likelihood that AFN will continue to pursue complementary M&A targets, with an increasing focus on the highly complementary seed, feed, and food equipment end-markets."

Mr. Hansen set a price target for the stock of $63. Consensus is $66.68.

"We expect AFN will continue to pay its healthy $2.40 annual dividend (4.6-per-cent yield) throughout our forecast horizon, viewing it as both safe and sustainable," he said. "Importantly, we expect the company's associated payout ratio to decline rather markedly over the same period (to sub-50 per cent), raising the question about a potential dividend increase. In short, while we view a modest increase as affordable, we would prefer to see management allocate its growing free cash flow stream toward additional debt repayment and the plentiful growth opportunities."

=====

Believing its "merging into the express lane," Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges initiated coverage of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN-X) with a "strong buy" rating.

Mr. Sturges believes Calgary-based REIT's diversified portfolio of properties is likely to generate both stable cash glow and moderate growth prospects.

"Nexus' commercial asset portfolio is estimated to be 95-per-cent-occupied (pro forma)," he said. "In the remainder of 2017, and in 2018, the REIT has only 12 per cent of its leased GLA subject to lease expiries. Also, a portion of Nexus' in-place lease agreements contain contractual rental escalation clauses that occur on a periodic basis, which may provide the REIT with moderate income growth over time. A typical lease signed by Nexus includes a fixed periodic step-rent increase (e.g., five years), or an annual inflationary change (Consumer Price Index [CPI] adjustment)."

Mr. Sturges added: "Strategic Capital Partners May Offer Potential Access to a Possible Robust Pipeline of Commercial Property Acquisitions over Time: Nexus' strategic capital partners, TriWest Capital Partners (TriWest) and RFA Capital (RFA), combine to own an 36-per-cent effective interest in the REIT. Over time, Nexus may benefit from access to capital from its strategic capital partners. The REIT may also have access to a potential robust acquisition pipeline from related and thirdparty vendors/sources. This possible pipeline is currently estimated to total around $1-billion in Canadian commercial properties in the next few years."

He also emphasized its "attractive" exposure to industrial properties, noting manufacturing and industrial asset demand fundamentals "benefit from an improving Canadian economic and tight leasing conditions across many major property markets."

"We note that Canadian industrial facilities account for 51 per cent of Nexus' pro forma NOI [net operating income]," he said. "Most major Canadian industrial property markets outside of Alberta generally exhibit stable occupancy levels and stable to modestly rising net asking rental rates per sf (psf) (4-per-cent growth year over year at June 30). Tight conditions continue to persist across many major Canadian industrial markets, as the construction of new industrial space in Canada still represents a relatively low percentage of existing supply (less than 1% of total existing Canadian industrial property inventory). Canada's economy has demonstrated strong growth in 2017 year-to-date, as the fastest growing nation among the G7 this year. E-commerce tenants are actively seeking inventory for various requirements, accounting for a growing proportion of Canadian industrial property leasing demand. Improved underlying Canadian economic fundamentals, and a growing base of diverse industrial property users may continue to fuel competitive leasing market conditions for well-located, high-quality Canadian industrial property, which may continue to put further downward pressure on average availability rates, and additional upward pressure on net asking rental rates. Notably, growth in new industries such as ecommerce related users are putting further pressure on already tight leasing conditions across major urban Canadian industrial property markets."

Mr. Sturges set a price target of $2.30 per unit, a dime lower than the current consensus on the Street.

"Nexus is well positioned to execute its internal and external growth strategies, due to: the REIT's fairly stable rental income (NOI) profile that reflects its relatively limited near-term lease expiry profile and high average occupancy; its fully internalized asset and property management trust structure; and Nexus' sturdy capital structure that reflects below-average financial leverage and AFFO payout ratios employed in comparison to its small capitalization diversified commercial REIT peers," he said. "Nexus is anticipated to be an active net acquirer of commercial property across Canada in the next 12 months, and beyond."

=====

In other analyst actions:



TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes upgraded Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT-N, POT-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $24 (U.S.), rising from $17.50. The average is $19.46.

Mr. Barnes also upgraded his recommendation on Agrium Inc. (AGU-N, AGU-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $134 (U.S.), up from $102. The analyst average is $109.39.



Paradigm Capital Inc. analyst Rahul Sarugaser initiated coverage of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN-X) with a "buy" rating and target of $2.25. The average target is $3.22.

Scotia Capital analyst Michael Doumet upgraded Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) to "sector outperform" from "sector perform" and increased his target by a loonie to $27. The average is $25.33.

Alta Corp Capital Inc. analyst Keith Carpenter initiated coverage of Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) with a "sector perform" rating and $11.50 target. The average is $11.53.

Cormark Securities Inc. analyst Maggie Macdougall initiated coverage of Imaflex Inc. (IFX-X) with a rating of "speculative buy" and target of $1.65. The analyst average is $2.08.