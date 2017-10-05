Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions.

Gus Papageorgiou, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Markets, suggests investors should buy Shopify Inc. shares on weakness, a day after a negative report on the Canadian e-commerce software company sliced 11 per cent from the share price.

"Before Shopify, if a SMB or entrepreneur wanted to develop an e-commerce site, it would take months of planning and could cost over $75K. Today, and thanks to Shopify, it can be done in under a day and cost $29/month. What Shopify has done is substantially remove the barriers to on-line commerce. That is the key reason the company has been so successful," the analyst wrote in a note.

Mr. Papgeorgiou's thoughts on the stock follow a report on Wednesday from Citron Research, a U.S. short-seller, that criticized Shopify as little more than a get-rich scheme and called into question the company's 500,000 customers. He also compared the company's business model to Herbalife, a multilevel marketing company that was recently targeted by shortsellers, including Bill Ackman.

Shopify has fired back, saying that it vigorously defends its business model. And Mr. Papgeorgiou is siding with Shopify, maintaining a $180 price target on the stock.

"The bulk of Shopify's customers come from word-of-mouth and advertising (just Google 'How do I start an on online business'). Partner referrals add an estimated 20 per cent to 30 per cent of customers. Of these referral partners, we estimate less than 10 cent would be looking to pose as 'get-rich-quick' partners," he said in a note.

Mr. Papageorgiou also confronted Citron's assertion that Shopify's stock is worth just $60 (U.S.) because about half the company's revenue is not SaaS revenue – or software as a service: "This is an accurate if unoriginal observation, in our view. However, we note that Merchant Solutions (the non-SaaS revenue) looks a lot like Square's business except that it is growing faster and is more profitable, and Square is trading at 10.3-times EV/Sales – with no recurring revenue."

Raymond James is reducing its third quarter revenue and profit estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc., but is leaving its target price at $40 (U.S.) and maintaining a "strong buy" recommendation on the stock.

"The estimate changes reflect a combination of a hot finish to summer and distributors (perhaps taking a leaf out of retailers' books) not building fleece inventory as aggressively, as early in the season. As a result, our channel checks support a decrease of our 3Q17E revenues – on lower fleece preorders than we expected," said Kenric Tyghe, in a note.

The analyst is now expecting third quarter sales of $728.3-million, down from an earlier estimate of $776.4-million. Similarly, the analyst expects Gildan's profit will come in at 49 cents a share, down from 53 cents earlier.

However, the analyst's lower estimates are offset by a stronger finish to fiscal 2017.

The analyst said: "While the distributors (on balance) do not necessarily have the inventory management and forecasting tools of major retail partners, they are getting better at managing channel inventory (reducing the negative surprise risk) which is a net positive for both them and Gildan. We believe that going forward the third quarter is going to be less (and the fourth quarter more) fleece weighted."

His $40 target price is based on a 2018 target multiple of 20-times earnings per share and 10-times EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Canaccord Genuity has weighed in on Kinross Gold Corp.'s Tasiast project after the gold mining company hosted a site visit in Mauritania.

"Tasiast appears poised to have a very strong 2H17 with potential to exceed full year asset guidance," analyst Tony Lesiak said in a note. "Mining appears well ahead of plan with significantly improved grade and tonnage reconciliation with mining well into the main GDI rock unit. Kinross is maximizing ounces with incremental dump leach material (250k tonnes per quarter at ~0.5-0.8 g/t and 50-55 per cent recoveries). The mill is consistently above current design at 8.5-9.0ktpd due to recent improvements and changes to blast patterns to improve fragmentation. With potential for stronger than anticipated performances from Tasiast and some of Kinross' other assets, Kinross remains well positioned to hit annual production guidance despite the current water related curtailment at Paracatu in Brazil."

"Productivity improvements have lowered costs. Actual mining costs were $1.96/t in 1H17, down from $2.18 in 2015 driven by improved mobile maintenance practice, optimized blast patterns, lower consumable expenses (tires and fuel), and well ahead of the $2.25 assumed in the Phase 2 Feasibility Study (FS) estimate."

The analyst has a price target of $7.75 on Kinross, with a "buy" recommendation.

Desjardins Securities has raised its target price on Jean Coutu Group Inc. to $25.25, up from $24.50 previously. It has also raised its recommendation on the stock to "hold" from "sell."

The shift follows confirmation that grocer Metro Inc. will buy Jean Coutu for $24.50 per share. But Jean Coutu investors will continue to collect dividends before the deal officially closes. Plus, each $1 gain in Metro's share price represents a gain of nearly 2.5 per cent to Jean Coutu shareholders, based on the structure of the deal – and Metro shares have been rising recently.

As Desjardin analyst Keith Howlett explains: "Metro's share price is now higher than $40.16, and closing of the transaction is still six to nine months away. On a Metro share price of $40.16, each $1 upward move represents a gain of 2.49 per cent to a Metro shareholder, compared with a 0.62 per cent increase relative to the $24.50 takeover consideration to be paid to PJC shareholders."

"PJC will continue to pay the current quarterly dividend ($0.13 per share) until closing. We expect up to three dividend payments before closing. An adjustment to the dividend, related to the last quarter before closing, will be detailed in informational material to be sent to PJC shareholders in advance of the November 2017 special meeting to approve the transaction."

With regards to Metro, Mr. Howlett is maintaining a "buy" recommendation and $50 price target, arguing that investors, lenders and debt-rating agencies are supporting the Jean Coutu deal. The grocer also has plenty of options to help finance its deal, including offloading some of its substantial investment in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Mr. Howlett said: "Once Metro's shareholding in Couche-Tard falls below 5 per cent, its participation in the shareholding agreement with the founders ends and Metro will no longer equity-account for its proportionate share of Couche-Tard earnings. Subject to appropriate pricing, this increases the probability, in our view, that Metro may divest its entire position in Couche-Tard at one time, or within a narrow window of time. Our current understanding is that Metro is not particularly concerned with maintaining the continuity of the trend line in reported earnings, which incorporate the equity accounted earnings from Couche-Tard. Our interpretation is that this means the sale of Couche-Tard shares could occur at any time, stretching from almost immediately until up to a few months after the closing of the acquisition of PJC."

TFI International Inc., a transportation and logistics company, stands to benefit from ongoing strength in the U.S. trucking industry but will also feel the effects of this year's devastating hurricane season. As a result, CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang is maintaining his 12-month target price on the stock at $35, but adjusting his third quarter profit estimates downward.

He expects the company will report EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the range of $136-million to $145-million. Previously, he had expected EBITDA of $144-million, which suggests he sees the potential for some downside.

The change, Mr. Chiang said in a note, is "to account for revenue loss and increased costs caused by Hurricanes Harvey/Irma."

TFI International will report its results on Oct. 26.

Despite the near-term headwinds, Mr. Chiang believes that the longer-term outlook is sound, given his upbeat view on the U.S. trucking cycle over the next 12 months.

"This was reinforced by the DAT Trendlines summary report this week which saw the national average spot rates for vans, flatbeds, and reefers increase again, exceeding two-year highs. YTD, spot rates are up on average ~20% Y/Y. We believe these capacity pressures will be exacerbated later this year by the U.S. ELD regulation. TFII is well positioned to leverage the improving fundamentals in the U.S. trucking market," he said in a note.