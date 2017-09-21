Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a company with buying activity.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T)

On Sept. 13, David Chappell, senior vice-president – petrochemical development, purchased 6,350 shares at an average price per share around the $22.76 level, initiating a portfolio position.

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Agrium Inc. (AGU-T)

On Sept. 11, the company's chief financial officer Steve Douglas sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $122.60, reducing his portfolio's position to 25,000 shares.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T)

On Sept. 12, co-chair and co-founder Cole Cacciavillani sold half a million shares at an average price per share of $6.09. The previous day, he sold 500,000 shares as well, but at an average price per share of $6. His remaining portfolio balance is significant at 5,766,667 shares.

On Sept. 11, co-chair and co-founder John Cervini trimmed 200,000 shares at an average price per share of $6 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Fulfill Holdings Inc.), leaving a sizeable portfolio balance of 9,300,001 shares.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T)

On Sept. 13, George Sugar, senior vice-president of flight operations, divested 5,473 shares at an average price per share of approximately $50.75, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

On Sept.12, chief financial officer John Doolittle exercised his rights, receiving 8,332 shares. That same day, he sold 4,461 shares at an average price per share of $32.325 (U.S.), trimming his portfolio's holdings to 11,993 shares.

