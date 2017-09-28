Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing three securities with recent insider buying activity.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T)

On Sept. 18, president Ian McAuley bought 97,800 units at an average price per unit of $9.20, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 105,898 units.

In a previous issue, we reported that the chief executive officer Robert O'Neill purchased 60,000 units for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Bigwood Investments Ltd.) at an average cost per unit of $9.01 on Aug. 18, increasing the portfolio's holdings to 181,400 units.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On Sept. 15, the president and chief executive officer Al Monaco acquired 9,356 shares at an average cost per share of $50.019, taking his portfolio balance up to 444,663 shares.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX-T)

On Sept. 20, chairman of the board of directors John Hooks bought 650,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.25. The prior week, on Sept. 13, he accumulated 60,700 shares at an average cost per share of $2. After these transactions, his account balance stood at 7,660,650 shares.

On Sept. 18, Jeff Shafer, vice-president of sales and marketing, purchased 18,500 shares at an average price per share of $1.96, initiating a portfolio position.

On Sept. 21, the company's president Mike Buker acquired 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of $2.27, increasing his portfolio's position to 131,500 shares. Mr. Buker has been steadily accumulating shares. Earlier this month, we reported that Mr. Buker purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.24 on Sept. 5. On Sept. 1, he acquired a total of 25,000 shares for two accounts. On Aug. 24, he purchased 9,800 shares at an average price per share of $1.96. The prior day, he bought a total of 20,600 shares for two accounts. On Aug. 22, he acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $1.92, and on Aug. 21, he accumulated 5,200 shares at an average cost per share of $1.77.

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T)

On Sept. 18, Sean Duffee, senior vice-president – wholesale, sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $17.70. The previous trading day, Sept. 15, he sold 5,000 shares as well, and on September 13, he divested 10,000 shares. After these sales, his portfolio held 18,968 shares.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)

On Sept. 14, Gerard Schut, vice-president – European operations, sold 3,000 shares at an average price per share of $45, trimming his portfolio's balance to 39,165 shares.

