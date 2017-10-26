Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a security with recent insider buying activity.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T)

On Oct. 13, trustee Brian Petersen purchased 11,670 units at an average cost per unit of $10.95, increasing his account balance to 29,479 units.

The following three companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On Oct. 19, chairman of the board of directors Gregory Ebel exercised his rights, receiving 257,955 shares. That day, he sold 108,213 shares at an average price per share of $41.49 (U.S.), leaving 622,027 shares in his account.

Earlier this month, we reported that the executive vice-president and chief development officer Vern Yu exercised his options on Oct. 2, receiving 23,400 shares, and sold 13,179 shares at an average price per share of $52.07, leaving 30,972 shares in his portfolio.

That same day, Colin Gruending, vice-president – corporate development and investment review, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (24,000) at an average price per share of $52.22, with 11,840 shares remaining in his portfolio.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)

On Oct. 20, the company's chairman and chief executive officer Stephen Sadler trimmed 5,000 shares from his portfolio at an average price per share of $52.95. His remaining account balance is large holding over 4.4-million shares.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

On Oct. 17, Stephen Chetner, who sits on the board of directors, sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $18.8822, reducing his portfolio's position to 441,090 shares.