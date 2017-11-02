Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing a company with recent insider buying activity.

Roots Corp. (ROOT-T)

On Oct. 27, co-founder and director Don Green purchased 102,900 shares at an average price per share around the $9.75 level for an account in which he has control or direction over (Chicouts Canada), taking the portfolio's position up to 104,750 shares.

That same day, fellow co-founder and director Michael Budman bought 102,800 shares also at an average price per share around the $9.75 level for an account in which he has control or direction over (Diane Bald Design), lifting the account's holdings to 110,500 shares.

The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On Oct. 26, Chief Operating Officer Mike Cory sold 1,488 shares in his personal account, taking his holdings down to 14,002 shares.

That same day, Sean Finn, executive vice-president – corporate services and chief legal officer, divested 1,197 shares at an average price per share of $104.5996, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 13,776 shares.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Oct. 30, in a relatively small transaction, President and Chief Executive Officer John Floren sold 450 shares at an average price per share of $65.317 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming the portfolio's position to 8,600 shares.

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (GGI-X)

The share price of this junior exploration company has rallied sharply over the past several months.

On Oct. 25, Dr. Craig Gibson, who sits on the board of directors, sold 40,000 shares at an average price per share of $4.676 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte), taking the portfolio's holdings down to 110,000 shares.

Last month, we reported that Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott with an ownership position of over 10 per cent in the company, bought 200,000 shares in the public market at an average price per share of $3.7513 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.) on Oct. 13. Two days prior, he purchased 200,000 shares at a significantly lower average cost per share of $2.0627.