Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing four securities that have had recent insider selling activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

On Oct. 31, Mike Brown, vice-president - technology, sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.98 (U.S.), leaving a closing balance of 10,600 shares in his account.

Mitel Networks Corp. (MNW-T)

On Nov. 6, management executive Jon Brinton exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (30,000) at an average price per share of $8.39 (U.S.), leaving 29,702 shares in his portfolio.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T)

On Oct. 30, Peter Fowler, who sits on the board of trustees, sold 5,500 units at an average price per unit around the $14.90 level for an account in which he has control or direction over (Ken Fowler Enterprises Ltd.), taking the portfolio's position down to 422,300 units. Prior to that, on Oct. 27, he sold 5,000 units in this account and on Oct. 23 eliminated 10,000 units in this account.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 31, Chief Operating Officer Darrell Chambliss sold a total of 5,625 shares at an average price per share around the $71 (U.S.) level.

The previous day, Robert Davis, who sits on the board of directors, trimmed 700 shares from his portfolio at an average price per share of $71.72 (U.S.), leaving 12,599 shares in his account.

=====

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

On Nov. 2, in a relatively small transaction, director Barbara Munroe purchased 955 shares at an average price per share of $10.46, increasing her portfolio's position to 2,325 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 1, Mark Eade, vice-president – general counsel and corporate secretary, sold 6,500 shares at an average price per share of $10.80, leaving an account balance of 12,042 shares.

On Oct. 30, fellow board member Gerald Romanzin divested 1,286 shares at an average price per share of $10.11, eliminating his portfolio's position.