Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (PONY-T) says it has reduced planned capital spending levels for 2017 and 2018 to ensure maintains "current financial flexibility in a lower than anticipated commodity price environment."

The company said it's reducing its 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plan by $72-million, including a $33-million reduction in 2017 to $314-million and a $39-million reduction in 2018 to $262-million.

"The reduced capital budget for 2017 and development plan for 2018 will help us to maintain our financial flexibility and still result in top-decile production growth," stated CEO Patrick Ward.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) says development of the New Frontier Wind project, a 99-megawatt facility in McHenry County, North Dakota, is proceeding immediately.

The company says it's in the final stages of selecting a turbine supplier and the project cost is expected to be approximately $182 million.

Commercial operation is expected to start in December of 2018.

"New Frontier Wind further advances our strategy of adding shareholder value by growing contracted cashflows by executing on the Company's development activities," stated CEO Brian Vaasjo.

CWB Financial Group (CWB-T), the company behind Canadian Western Bank, reported third-quarter net income of $56.3-million or 64 cents per share compared to $45.6-million or 55 cents a year ago.

Total revenue was $184.4-million compared to $169.1-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 60 cents per share and revenue of $177.8-million

The company said its provision for credit losses as a percentage of average loans was 20 basis points, down from 32 basis points last year.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 4 per cent to 24 cents per common share payable on Sept. 29 to shareholders of record on Sept. 15.

Exfo Inc. (EXFO-Q; EXF-T) is buying a one-third stake in Astellia, a France-based provider of mobile network and subscriber experience.

Exfo says it plans to buy the remaining equity.

Under terms of the agreements, Exfo is buying shares from the founders and certain executives.

Exfo says it will hold a 33.1-per-cent stake in Astellia's equity, representing a total amount of €8.6 million ($12.8-million Canadian) at a price of €10 ($15 Canadian) per Astellia share.

"This investment in Astellia is in line with our strategy to increase our critical mass and our client base, and to expand our addressable market in the global analytics and service assurance industry," said Germain Lamonde, executive chairman of Exfo's board. "If our public tender offer is successful, we'll be able to combine Astellia's solutions and services with those of Exfo and become a world leader in the network monitoring and analytics sector and target growth opportunities such as network virtualization, 5G and the Internet of things."

