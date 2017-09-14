Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) estimates remediation costs for its properties in Flordia will be less than $30,000 (U.S.) in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The REIT's Florida portfolio includes 13 retail properties.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP-Q; BLDP-T) says it has a letter of intent to provide fuel cell engines to power eight ExquiCity tram-buses being built by Van Hool NV, a Belgian bus, coach and industrial vehicle manufacturer.

The buses will be delivered to customers in France during the second half of 2019.

"These will be the first hydrogen bus routes in France and the world's first hydrogen tram-buses for a full BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) system," Ballard stated in a release. "These clean energy hybrid tram-buses will use fuel cells for primary power and lithium batteries for additional power when needed, with the only emission being water vapour."

**

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) says it acquired 50 per cent of the outstanding shares of Stack Modular Structures Ltd. and 50 per cent of Stack Modular Structures Hong Kong Limited for an undisclosed price.

Stack is a modular construction company with production operations in China, the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"We have been considering a range of ways to further expand our sources of revenue and increase our competitiveness. We believe we can achieve this by participating directly in the modular prefabrication market which we anticipate will present significant opportunities over the coming years," stated Bird CEO Ian Boyd.

**

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) says it is issuing $200-million in series C senior unsecured debentures at a rate of 4.3 per cent per annum.They will mature on September 15, 2022.

The net proceeds will be used to debt and general corporate purposes.

**

Student Transportation Inc. (STB-T; STB-Q) is rescheduling its fourth-quarter conference call and audio webcast.

Story continues below advertisement

"The 2017 fiscal year is the first year that the company is required to have a SOX 404 compliance audit of its internal controls over financial reporting and the company is finalizing that process," it said in a release.

It said the conference call and live audio webcast will now be held on Sept. 21.

**

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX-T) reported a loss of $15.4-million (U.S.) or 14 cents per share for the quarter ended July 31. That compared to a loss of $6.5-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

To date, the company hasn't recorded any revenues from the sale of its biopharmaceutical products.

**

MORE TO COME