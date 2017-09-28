Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX.A-T; DHX.B-T; DHXM-Q) reported a wider loss in the fourth-quarter compared with a year earlier, lower-than-expected revenue and said it recently initiated a cost-cutting program. It also increased its dividend.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $87.7-million, below expectations of $101.8-million and compared to $75.3-million a year ago. "While below management's stated expectations, [the revenue] represents an all-time high for quarterly revenues for the company," it stated.

Its net loss was $18.3-million in the quarter or 14 cents per share, versus a loss of $1.7-million or a penny per share a year earlier.

"Management was disappointed with the results for [the fourth quarter] and fiscal 2017 overall," said CEO Dana Landry. "Teletubbies in the U.S. market has underperformed, and execution on the content side of the business did not match the tremendous opportunity in the kids' and family content market. On the positive strategic side, we capped off the fiscal year by closing our acquisition of Peanuts, a timeless brand that will accelerate our growth plans across the business. As part of the integration of Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake into our business, we have taken corrective actions to address the issues that contributed to the disappointing financial results."

The company said it has "realigned the management team to streamline production, restructure licensing activities and to focus on projects with the potential to drive multiple revenue streams."

It also started a cost-reduction program and reduced selling, general and administrative expenses by $3-million towards a target of $6-million within one year, "incremental to our Peanuts synergies."

The company also declared a dividend for the quarter of 2 cents, which it said is a 5-per-cent increase.

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP-T), which is developing drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an amendment to their U.S. Phase I study that the company says will accelerate the dose escalation phase.

"This was a significant achievement in the advancement of the study," said Helix chief operating officer Steve Demas in a release. "We will be able to move more rapidly through the escalation phase ... . We are also planning on opening additional centers to further accelerate the completion of the study."

