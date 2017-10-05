 Skip to main content

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T) says the City of Vancouver has approved an affordable housing project.

The company said city staff has authorized the Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency to negotiate with Horizon North for the design, manufacturing and installation of up to 600 temporary-modular affordable housing units.

The locations have yet to be chosen and will cost up to $66-million.

Funding has been approved and will be provided by the BC Housing Management Commission, with the first units expected to open in early 2018, the company said.

"We view this resolution as a direct result of the positive experience associated with Vancouver's first temporary modular project located at 220 Terminal Avenue whereby Horizon North provided a temporary, modular solution that allows the units to be relocated at a future date," said Horizon North CEO Rod Graham.

**

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T) has named Paul Carreiro as its chief revenue officer. Mr. Carreiro has more than two decades of experience, including previous senior roles at SAP and Infor.

"In this executive role, Carreiro will lead initiatives to further drive sustained revenue growth as Kinaxis continues to successfully execute its global expansion," the company stated.

**

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ-T) reported a net loss of $9-million or 9 cents per share in the third quarter.

That compared to a net loss of $4.3-million or 4 cents per share for the time last year.

**

Sprott Inc. (SII-T) and Ceres Partners LLC have an agreement to launch the Ceres – Sprott Institutional Farmland Fund. The fund will be for institutional investors looking to invest in North American farmland.

Ceres Partners is a specialist agricultural asset manager based in Indiana and the manager of Ceres Farms LLC, a farmland fund focused on row crop farmland in the U.S. Midwest.

"The addition of a farmland strategy supports our objective of providing investors with access to strategies with low correlation to the broader markets," said Whitney George, executive vice president of Sprott.

The will buy and lease farmland in the U.S.

**

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (CBW-X) and Beleave Inc. (BE-C) have an agreement that sees Cannabis Wheaton provide Beleave with up to $10-million in debt financing.

"We are excited to announce this innovative financing instrument that will help our streaming partner Beleave achieve the non-dilutive capital they seek to further its objectives," stated Chuck Rifici, CEO of Cannabis Wheaton.

Brenda Bouw
Brenda Bouw is a freelance writer and editor based in Vancouver. She has more than 20 years of experience as a business reporter, including at The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press, the Financial Post and was executive producer at BNN (formerly ROBTv). Brenda was also part of the Globe and Mail reporting team that won the 2010 National Newspaper Award for business journalism. More

