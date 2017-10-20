Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN-T) is raising $10-million in a bought-deal financing.

The company has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to buy 5 million units at $2 each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund exploration at its Platosa Project in Durango and Miguel Auza project in Mexico and for general corporate purposes.

Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC-T) says it has an agreement with an arms-length third party builder for the sale of undeveloped land in the community of Sage Hill in Calgary for $11.3-million.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) issued a release acknowledging an announcement by Ron Joyce that he has a 10-per-cent ownership position in the REIT.

"Mr. Joyce is a long time investor in Artis and we welcome his increased ownership participation," stated CEO Armin Martens. "I wish to express our gratitude for his public expression of support for our vision and long-term strategic direction and his confidence in us as we create economic value for all unitholders through active investment and management of a diversified portfolio in Canada and select U.S. markets."

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB-T) says its CEO and executive chairman Mark Smith is increasing his personal stake in the company by providing $180,000 (U.S.) in funding under an existing credit facility. The funding will help to accelerate NioCorp's ongoing Elk Creek project finance efforts, the company said.

"The effort to secure project financing sufficient to move the Elk Creek Project to a construction start is progressing well, but we want to accelerate and intensify those efforts, and this funding will help the Company in this regard," said lead director Joseph Carrabba.

Blackbird Energy Inc. (BBI-X) appointed Karen Minton as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Minton was CFO of Lighthouse Oil and Gas.

"In order to allow for the appointment of Ms. Minton, Mr. Ron Schmitz will step down as Blackbird's interim chief financial officer and will continue to serve on Blackbird's board of directors," the company said.

