Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Gerald Storch is stepping down as the CEO of Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC-T) amid the company's slumping share price and a high-profile battle with an activist investor.

After three years at the company's helm, Mr. Storch will be returning to his advisory firm Storch Advisors effective Nov. 1, according to a company press release issued Friday.

"I have great confidence in the company and the executive leadership team's ability to take the right actions to position HBC for leadership in the retail industry as it evolves into the future," Mr. Storch said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to returning to my advisory firm to work with a range of companies during this transformational time for the retail industry."

The company has retained an executive search firm to recruit a new chief executive. In the meantime, governor and executive chairman Richard Baker will be taking over Mr. Storch's duties. Mr. Baker has been HBC's governor since July of 2008 and has previously served as the company's CEO.

Mr. Storch is the latest in a string of senior executives to exit the company. Don Watros, president of HBC's international business, left HBC at the end of last month after an 11-year history with the company. Chief financial officer Paul Beesley left earlier this year.

HBC's share price has been battered recently amid a changing retail environment. The company's stock has lost more than 50 per cent of its value since its high in June, 2015. On Friday, it closed at $11.96, up 11 cents or 0.93 per cent from the previous day.

-Alexandra Posadzki

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported net income of $12.6-million or 19 cents per share for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $22.4-million or 34 cents per share for the third quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting earnings of 34 cents in the most recent quarter.

Sales in the quarter were $284.9-million down from $291.6-million a year earlier.

