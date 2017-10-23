Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Gerald Storch is stepping down as the CEO of Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC-T) amid the company's slumping share price and a high-profile battle with an activist investor.

After three years at the company's helm, Mr. Storch will be returning to his advisory firm Storch Advisors effective Nov. 1, according to a company press release issued Friday.

"I have great confidence in the company and the executive leadership team's ability to take the right actions to position HBC for leadership in the retail industry as it evolves into the future," Mr. Storch said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to returning to my advisory firm to work with a range of companies during this transformational time for the retail industry."

The company has retained an executive search firm to recruit a new chief executive. In the meantime, governor and executive chairman Richard Baker will be taking over Mr. Storch's duties. Mr. Baker has been HBC's governor since July of 2008 and has previously served as the company's CEO.

Mr. Storch is the latest in a string of senior executives to exit the company. Don Watros, president of HBC's international business, left HBC at the end of last month after an 11-year history with the company. Chief financial officer Paul Beesley left earlier this year.

HBC's share price has been battered recently amid a changing retail environment. The company's stock has lost more than 50 per cent of its value since its high in June, 2015. On Friday, it closed at $11.96, up 11 cents or 0.93 per cent from the previous day.

-Alexandra Posadzki

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported net income of $12.6-million or 19 cents per share for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $22.4-million or 34 cents per share for the third quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting earnings of 34 cents in the most recent quarter.

Sales in the quarter were $284.9-million down from $291.6-million a year earlier.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) says it has extended its agreement with Canada Post Group of Companies to March 31, 2025.

"Cargojet is extremely pleased to have successfully transitioned and operated a highly reliable and cost-effective air network for the past two and one-half years for the Canada Post Group of Companies," said Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani. "The business environment is changing rapidly especially with the growth of e-commerce. Cargojet is fully equipped to service the growing demands of the marketplace."

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI-T) says it has entered into a binding letter of intent to secure a $80-million (U.S.) line of credit from Structured Alpha LP, an affiliate of Thomvest Asset Management Inc.

"We are pleased to extend this credit facility to the company, at what is clearly a pivotal time," stated Stefan Clulow, chief investment officer of Thomvest Asset Management Inc. said in a release. "Prometic is on the cusp of delivering against several key milestones, and this drawdown facility is designed to provide a flexible bridge to those events."

Prometic CEO Pierre Laurin says the "scale and structure of this facility provides us with significant operational and financial flexibility to continue with our ongoing negotiations to monetize certain corporate assets."

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (BUS-X) says it has a new order for Vicinity buses for a total of $1.6-million. The order is for four Vicinity buses from the county of Simcoe, Ont.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) says its subsidiary Tweed Inc. has renewed and expanded its partnership with DNA Holding through to October 2022.

"Tweed and DNA's collaboration sees DNA's world-renowned cannabis genetics exclusively grown and sold in Canada by Tweed," the company said in a release.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) says it's having a "positive dialogue" with the Toronto Stock Exchange in light of a review of whether Toronto-listed cannabis firms are violating U.S. federal law, which prohibits the use and sale of the drug.

"To be clear, Aphria has not received notice from the TSX of a continued listing review," stated CEO Vic Neufeld. "In our discussions, we reiterated our commitment as a valued member of the TSX to work collaboratively with the TSX as it continues to monitor developments in this sector. We remain a TSX listed company and are pleased that they are open to continuing a dialogue with us."

Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FIRE-X) says its 7Acres subsidiary has obtained the Health Canada approvals necessary to start cultivation at the recently completed flowering rooms at its hybrid facility.

The additional flowering rooms were approved in May 2017, the company said. "The new revised process replaces the need for a pre-license inspection with an in-depth paper-based process intended to streamline the approval of additional capacity at a licensed site."

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T) CEO Rod Baker said in a release on Monday that "contrary to suggestions in certain media reports, to our knowledge our company is not under investigation in any jurisdiction."

The company is responding to reports about alleged money laundering at its River Rock Casino in B.C.

"Our employees followed all procedures required of them by BCLC [British Columbia Lottery Corporation] and we do not believe our company's actions would give cause to initiate any investigation."

The B.C. government said last month it will appoint an expert to review money laundering at Lower Mainland casinos after a report found large volumes of unsourced cash were easily accepted.

"Great Canadian is an active participant in AML [anti-money laundering] efforts in British Columbia and all other jurisdictions in which we operate," the company stated. "Our obligation is to meet every standard, rule, requirement, and obligation, as mandated by the respective provincial gaming authorities and FinTRAC."

Eldorado Gold (ELD-T; EGO-N) lowered guidance on its Kisladag gold mine in Turkey, citing lower recoveries.

The company said it's revising 2017 guidance for Kisladag to 170,000 to 180,000 ounces at cash costs of $500 to $550 per ounce. "Guidance for 2018 and beyond is currently under review," the company said.

