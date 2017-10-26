Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) says it has an agreement to acquire Triad Financial Services, Inc. for $100-million (U.S.)

"In addition, ECN Capital has agreed to an incentive compensation plan with senior management that will be based on the achievement of a prescribed return on average equity (ROAE) over the next five years," the company said.

Founded in 1959, Triad is the oldest manufactured housing finance company in the U.S.

New Gold Inc. (NGD-T; NGD-N) reported revenue of $142.5-million (U.S.) in the third quarter compared to $115.2-million a year earlier.

The company said the increase was due to higher metal sales volumes and higher copper prices.

Net earnings came in at $27-million or 5 cents per share versus $4.1-million or 1 cent a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came in at 1 cent versus 2 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $176.1-million and earnings of 4 cents.

Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) reported net earnings of $41.1-million (U.S.) or 24 cents per share in the third quarter. That compared to earnings of $9.7-million or 6 cents a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 21 cents versus a penny a year earlier.

Revenue came in at $164-million compared to $152-million a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $194.6-million and adjusted earnings of 13 cents.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) reported sales of $22.2-million in the third quarter compared to $19.3-million in the prior year period "primarily due to a 20-per-cent increase in log sales volumes."

Net income came in at $9.7-million or 58 cents per share compared to $2.8-million or 17 cents per share for the same period in 2016.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 29 cents and sales of $23.2-million.

Mullen Group Ltd (MTL-T) reported revenue of $283.9-million in the third quarter, up 10 per cent compared to $258.6-million a year earlier.

Net income came in at $26-million or 25 cents per share compared to net income of $17.6-million or 17 per share for the same quarter in 2016.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 15 cents and revenue of $292.6-million in the most recent quarter.

Dundee Corp. (DC.A-T) says it has received 11.8 million common shares and 2 million warrants of Orford Mining Corp. as part of the completed qualifying transaction with True North Nickel Inc.

Dundee said each warrant entitles the holder to acquire, on payment of 75 cents, one common share in the capital of Orford.

Dundee owned a 53.3-per-cent interest in Orford. It now owns about a 28.9-per-cent interest in Orford on an undiluted basis and a 32.2-per-cent interest on a partially diluted basis.

Dundee said it acquired the securities of Orford "for investment purposes only."

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $54.1-million up 67 per cent from $32.5-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $11.5-million or 16 cents per share versus a loss of $17-million or 23 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 15 cents per share and revenue of $58.4-million

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV-Q; VBV-T) says it has commenced concurrently an underwritten public offering and a registered direct offering of its common shares. It said the offerings are subject to market and other conditions and "there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offerings may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offerings."

VBI said it intends to use the net proceeds to progress its pipeline programs.

