Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) reported revenue of $452.1-million in the third quarter compared to $503.6-milion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $472.3-million in the third quarter of 2017.

Its net loss widened to $40.3-million or 26 cents per share compared with a loss of $1.5-million or 4 cents a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came in at 11 cents, below expectations of 32 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

The company also updated its 2017 guidance. It said gross billings for its core business will be between $2-billion and $2.1-billion, whereas it previously was stated to be "broadly stable at around $2.1-billion."

It said its adjusted EBITDA margin will be around 13 per cent versus "around 12 per cent" previously and free cash flow before dividends paid will be unchanged above $220-million.

"The guidance excludes the impact of future asset disposals, the onerous contract provision of $20.3-million, incremental interest expense and financing costs related to the early redemption of 2018 bonds of $10-million, and actions related to restructuring or as a consequence of any changes in major partner contracts," the company said.

Aimia also said discussions are underway to secure "long-term strategic and commercial partnerships" for Aeroplan and said the business "continued to perform in line with our expectations."

Aimia said in August that it sees a "huge sense of urgency" in finding new partnerships to strengthen its Aeroplan loyalty program after Air Canada announced in May that it would end its exclusive relationship.

Aeroplan Miles redeemed in the third quarter were up 4.7 per cent compared to a 4.2-per-cent increase in the same quarter last year, the company stated.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Exchange Income Corp (EIF-T) reported revenue of $253.4-million in the third quarter, up 13 per cent compared to a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue to be $251-million in the most recent quarter.

Net earnings were $23.9-million or 78 cents versus $20.6-million or 72 cents a year ago.

**

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY-T) reported funds flow from operations of $29.5-million or 18 cents per share during the third quarter, an increase of 134 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Analysts were expecting FFO per share of 24 cents.

The company reported net income was $14.6-million or 9 cents per share, an increase from $11.6-million or 12 cents last year.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Pure Industrial REIT (AAR.UN-T) reported revenue of $55.1-million in the third quarter versus $46-million a year earlier.

Adjusted funds per unit were 8 cents, which was in line with expectations and compared to 9 cents a year ago.

**

Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $367.6-million in the third quarter up from $334.7-million a year earlier.

Earnings per share came in at 57 cents per share versus 64 cents year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $358.1-million and earnings of 57 cents.

**

Russel Metals (RUS-T) reported net income of $34-million or 55 cents per share in the third quarter. That compared to net income of $16-million or 26 cents per share for the same quarter in 2016

Revenue of $851-million was 33 per cent higher compared to $639-million in the third quarter of 2016.

**

Pollard Banknote Ltd. (PBL-T) reported third-quarter sales of $70.7-million up from $62.7-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting sales of $69.2-million in the most recent quarter.

Net income was $4.6-million versus $2.8-million for the same quarter last year.

**

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) said third-quarter revenue came in at $241.2-million, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2016, "primarily from acquisitions."

Its net income reached $3.7-million or 17 cents per share compared to $3.9-million or 18 cents per share for the third quarter of 2016.

Analysts were looking for revenue of $244.6-million and earnings of 20 cents.

**

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $185.2-million up from $46.5-million a year earlier. The results include the financial results for Savanna Energy Services Corp. from April 5, 2017. Analysts were expecting revenue of $215.8-million.

Net income was $3.7-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $1.9-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

In its outlook, the company said it expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $40-million, or about 10 per cent lower than previously stated.

**

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) reported revenue of $90.3-million (U.S.) in the third quarter, up from $44.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $91.2-million.

Funds from operations rose to $19.3 million or 25 cents per unit, in line with expectations of 24 cents per unit and compared to $10-million or 24 cents per unit for the same quarter a year earlier.

**

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $465.5-million up from $429-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $442.6-million for the third-quarter of 2017.

Its net loss was $124.8-million or 87 cents per share compared to net profit of $52.9-million or 36 cents a year ago.