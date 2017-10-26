Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock yielding 4.2% with targeted dividend growth of between 7% and 10%

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 55 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 30 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Featured today is a dividend stock that rocketed onto the positive breakouts list with the share price jumping 3 per cent on Wednesday on high volume with over 4 million shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 1.5million shares.

In a few weeks, the company will be announcing its third-quarter results along with an anticipated dividend increase. The stock currently offers investors a 4.2-per-cent yield. The upcoming release of the iPhone X in November will be reflected company's fourth-quarter results reported in February 2018. The security I am referring to is Telus Corp. (T-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Vancouver-based Telus is a telecommunication company offering services such as cable television, internet, smartphone, and home phone services.

Before the market opened on Aug. 11, the company reported second-quarter financial results that fell short of expectations sending the share price down by 1.5 per cent. Revenue grew 3.9 per cent year over year to $3.3-billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) expanded 3.6 per cent to $1.2-billion, just shy of the consensus estimate of $1.28-billion. Adjusted earnings per share was 68 cents, below the consensus estimate of 72 cents. A positive was its record low wireless postpaid churn, which declined to 0.79 per cent.

The company is expected to report its third quarter results in early November. The Street is expecting EBITDA of $1.24-billion and earnings per share to come in at 69 cents.

Dividend policy

Management is firmly committed to its dividend and targets semi-annual dividend hikes amounting to an annual increase of between seven per cent and 10 per cent through to the end of 2019.

The company currently pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 49.25 cents per share or $1.97 per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.2 per cent.

In May, the company announced a 2.6 per cent dividend hike, suggesting that another dividend raise will be announced when the company reports its third quarter results in November.

Management's long-term targeted payout ratio is between 65 per cent and 75 per cent of net earnings.

Analysts' recommendations

The company is well covered by the Street. Since the company reported its second-quarter earnings results in early August, 17 analysts have issued research reports on the company, of which 10 analysts have buy recommendations and seven analysts have hold recommendations.

Revised recommendations

Recent revisions have been positive with price targets edging higher. This week, Jeffrey Fan, the analyst from Scotia Capital, upgraded the stock to a "sector outperform" from a "sector perform" and raised his target price to $54 (the high on the Street) from $50.

Earlier this month, Drew McReynolds, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, lifted his target price by $1 to $47.

Last month, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley bumped his target to $48 from $46.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $2.67 in 2017 rising 8 per cent to $2.88 in 2018. In comparison, the Street is forecasting earnings growth of 10 per cent at Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T) and 5 per cent earnings growth at BCE Inc. (BCE-T).

Over recent months, earnings forecasts have been relatively stable. For instance, three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.70 in 2017 and $2.87 in 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8 times the 2018 consensus estimate, which is above its five-year historical average of 7.4 times, and just below its peak multiple of 8.3 times during this period.

On a price-to-earnings basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 16.3 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its five-year historical average of 15.1 times and just below its peak multiple of approximately 16.6 times.

The average 12-month target price is $49.11, implying the share price has just 4 per cent upside potential over the next year. The majority of target prices are in the mid to high $40 range. There are five analysts with target prices at or above $50 with the high on the Street at $54.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent transaction by an insider in the public market occurred in August.

On Aug. 24, David Mowat, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,250 shares at an average price per share of $44.75. Prior to that, on Aug. 14, he acquired 475 shares at an average price per share of $45.17. After these two trades, he held 5,015 shares in his portfolio.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the stock price has rallied 10 per cent, putting Telus in the middle of the telecom pack. The share price for Rogers Communications is the leader in the S&P/TSX telecom services sector index, rising 30 per cent so far this year. While BCE is the laggard, rising just 2 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is overhead resistance around $50, and a floor of support around the $45 level, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $44.77) and its 200-day moving average (at $44.52).

=====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.