Top growth stock ideas from Merrill Lynch

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

An informative graphic from Goldman Sachs carries a wealth of detail on the analysts' projections regarding electric vehicle sales and their potential effects on oil demand,

"we expect EV sales to gain momentum in 2025 … the most important inflection point is when declining battery costs will shorten the payback time [extra expense versus current vehicles] for EVs to three years … we calculate 5% increase in EV penetration to cause 1.5% drop in crude demand"

"@SBarlow_ROB GS: EV sales projections, crude impact" – (research excerpt) Twitter

"Jaguar Land Rover to make only electric or hybrid cars from 2020" – Guardian UK

=====

Quote of the day is from Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein who cites growing risk in corporate debt markets,

"'When yields on corporate bonds are lower than dividends on stocks, that unnerves me,' the Goldman Sachs chief executive said during an interview Wednesday that was broadcast at a European banking conference in Germany and on the internet. 'The biggest problem, the anxiety that people have, is non-specific to what asset we are pointing to but the general feeling that things have been going up for too long,' he said."

"Lloyd Blankfein sees something in the market that 'unnerves' him" – CNBC

=====

Merrill Lynch outlined its top secular growth investment opportunities in a Monday report. This type of research is always interesting no matter which company publishes it, but they are mostly hit and miss in terms of eventual success. Energy conservation, Big Data, cybersecurity and demographic are the primary themes.

Specific stock ideas include First Solar, Ingersoll Rand, DuPont, Alphabet, Check Point, Intuitive Surgical, Raytheon, Biogen and Thermo Fisher.

" @SBarlow_ROB ML's secular growth picks " – (Full list of stock ideas) Twitter

=====

Tweet of the Day: "@Geo_GIF GPS data show #Harveyflood was so large it flexed Earth's crust, pushing #Houston down by ~2 cm! #EarthScience #HurricaneHarvey #txflood " – (map) Twitter

Diversion: National Geographic details how the Netherlands has become an agricultural powerhouse despite major geographical constraints,

"This Tiny Country Feeds the World" – National Geographic