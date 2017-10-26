Top sustainable growth stock picks from Goldman Sachs

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin published a list of U.S. stocks representing secular (ie not dependent on the economy ) profit growth.

The stock-picking method implemented the 'Rule of 10' – companies with 10 per cent revenue growth in 2016 and 2017, consensus sales growth above 10 per cent for 2018 and 2019, and long term expected earnings growth above 10 per cent.

The stocks include Sprouts Family Markets, Wayfair Inc., Expedia , Amazon.com, and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Complete list in link below,

GS: U.S. secular growth stocks by 'rule of 10'

The U.S. Department of Energy's report on crude inventories showed a surprise build in supply and the commodity price eased lower. Citi energy analyst Edward Morse argues that markets are under-estimating future American oil production, and inventories will remain higher than most believe,

"We believe strongly that this consensus is misleading and wrong, and misunderstands the extent of extraordinary capital efficiency gains, the solid production growth coming from deep water and oil sands, the extent of projects that have already reached final investment decision, the shortening of lead times from discovery to production, and, not the least, the pipeline of projects which can reach final investment decision over the next 18 months."

Citi: U.S. oil production is still going to ramp

"Oil Steady Near $52 as Saudi Prince Backs Longer OPEC Cuts" – Bloomberg

"Oil slips on higher U.S. crude inventories, production" – Reuters

The Asia-based energy research team at Bernstein has an entirely different outlook noted in a report called "Forget peak demand. Oil demand growth has never been stronger" ,

"Despite the prophets of doom warning of peak oil demand, the reality is that global oil demand growth has rarely been stronger. 2017 is turning out to be another better than expected year for oil demand, with demand growth estimated at 1.6%. This is 50bps higher than the long-term average of 1.1% over the past 20 years."

I think we'll see a lot of this as oil demand becomes entirely an emerging markets phenomenon while OECD crude demand peaks and begins a decline.

Bernstein: "the reality is that global oil demand growth has rarely been stronger"

BMO research throws up its hands, admitting that lithium demand for electric vehicles is impossible to predict and the EV phenomenon might take two decades to play out,

"It is difficult to predict precise EV penetration rates by 2025, 2040, etc., requiring decoding regulatory targets, OEM aspirations, supply chain capabilities, BEV vs. plug-in hybrid mix (plug-ins require smaller batteries), and consumer preferences. Similarly, there is much uncertainty on battery pack sizes and cathode technologies/formulations with varying lithium content. On the supply side, there is much new capacity under construction and being planned (as at current lithium commodity prices, paybacks are very attractive), but how quickly can capacity ramp? The transition to EV will be no less transformative than the shift from horse and buggy to the automobile, but critical mass could easily take a decade or two, or possibly more."

It's almost impossible to forecast lithium demand right now. Great point from BMO

Bloomberg's Luke Kawa is a must-read after Bank of Canada meetings,

"Maybe the Bank of Canada Wasn't So Dovish After All" – Bloomberg

Politico reporting that Janet Yellen is out of the running to hold the next Chair at The Fed

Diversion: "Public policy after utopia" – Niskanan Center